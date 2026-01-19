Queclink launches low-cost fleet telematics hardware solution

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT devices and hardware, has introduced a range of entry-level vehicle tracking devices to meet the growing demand for low-cost, high-volume fleet telematics deployments. The GV30 Series combines compact size and powerful features, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of monitoring applications including fleet tracking, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and automotive lease management.
“Our GV30 Series is designed to provide long-term deployability, simple installation and stable performance for high-volume, rapid roll-out tracking requirements that keep operating costs under control,” explains Vernon Bonser, UK Sales Director at Queclink Wireless Solutions . “It delivers a future-proof solution – with IoT connectivity, BLE expansion and wide voltage support – that is suitable for both traditional and electric vehicles.”
Built with LTE Cat 1 connectivity with 2G fallback, the GV30 Series offers a low-cost alternative for real-time fleet telematics. The devices also support BLE accessories for wireless feature extension, enabling driver identification functionality and sensor monitoring such as door status and fuel management.
The tracking unit’s compact design, measuring just 76mm x 39mm x 16mm, 9 to 90V input range and modular cable design supports easy and covert installation. A detachable connector allows replacement or service without rewiring, reducing installation time and operational disruption, while streamlining maintenance. The device is available with an IP67 waterproof enclosure for wet or harsher operating conditions.
“We are committed to developing the widest range of fleet telematics hardware solutions to ensure we are best placed to respond to evolving market needs. The GV30 Series will be an important addition to our offering that will deliver clear business and operational value for our customers,” adds Bonser.