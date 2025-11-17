Katem Logistics celebrates founder’s 90th birthday with two new Renault Trucks

Katem Logistics has marked two major milestones – its 30th anniversary and founder John Davison’s 90th birthday – with the delivery of two new Renault Trucks T Highs, supplied by local dealer Thompsons. One of the new trucks, a striking electric blue “anniversary edition”, was revealed to John as a surprise gift at his 90th celebrations attended by family, colleagues, and customers.
The Durham-based family haulage and logistics business, founded by John and his wife Clare in 1995, operates a fleet of 50 vehicles, of which 37 are Renault Trucks. The two new T Highs join the company’s predominantly Renault Trucks fleet as part of a major fleet renewal.
Matty Chaganis, Deputy Managing Director at Katem Logistics, explained: “We’ve invested heavily in fleet replacement in recent years, taking delivery of around 26 Renault Trucks in the last 24 months. The T High is proving a real hit with both our business and our drivers – it’s a premium, comfortable long-haul truck that’s perfectly suited for our UK and European operations.”
A very special birthday surprise
The anniversary truck was unveiled at John Davison’s 90th birthday celebration, parked outside the venue as he arrived. “When John saw it, his reaction was priceless,” said Chaganis. “He absolutely loved it. He even said he still wants to do another trip himself, perhaps down to France or Italy, and at 90 years old, that sums up his passion for the business and for transport.”
The anniversary T High has been allocated to long-serving driver Davy, who at 76 has worked with the Davison family for decades, including driving for John’s father before Katem was established. Davy continues to drive full time on regular international routes, primarily between the UK and France.
A driver’s truck, built for long-haul comfort
Covering around 2,000 miles per week, approximately 120,000 miles per year, Katem’s long-haul operations demand vehicles that combine reliability, efficiency, and comfort. The Renault Trucks T High T6x2 Pusher is powered by a 13-litre Euro VI Step E diesel engine producing 520hp and 2550Nm of torque, paired with the Optidriver AT 2612 gearbox with Optivision predictive gear-shifting for maximum efficiency.
Safety and stability are enhanced with features including Forward Collision Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control, and Hill Start Assist. Inside the high sleeper cab, drivers benefit from a luxury heated and ventilated seat, memory foam bunk, electronically regulated comfort air conditioning, a 40L fridge, microwave pre-wiring, and premium LED ambient lighting. Katem has further customised its vehicles with alloy wheels, cab coolers, inverters, and additional spotlights.
Matty added: “Our team spends long periods on the road, often across Europe, so it’s vital they have trucks they genuinely enjoy driving and living in. The T High offers both the reliability we need and the comfort our drivers deserve.”
Katem purchases its trucks outright, generally keeping them for between five and seven years as part of its renewal cycle. The company also maintains its fleet in-house with its own on-site workshop, supported by manufacturer warranty.
Strong partnership with Thompsons
The trucks were supplied by Renault Trucks dealer Thompsons, with whom Katem has developed a long-standing relationship.
“We’ve worked with Thompsons for many years, and the service we get is second to none,” said Matty. “David Wilson in particular has been brilliant – he’s always willing to go the extra mile for us. In truth, one of the big reasons we’ve committed so strongly to Renault Trucks and Thompsons is down to the relationship we’ve built with Dave.”
Commenting on the latest additions, David Wilson, Tyneside & Teesside Area Sales Executive at Thompsons said: “It’s been a real privilege to support Katem Logistics with these latest vehicles, especially the anniversary T High which is such a special truck for the family. Katem is a fantastic business with a proud heritage, and we’re delighted Renault Trucks is playing such a big part in their future.”