char.gy partners with Reading Borough Council

Reading Borough Council has partnered with char.gy to deliver around 2,600 new public electric vehicle charging points across residential streets in Reading, significantly expanding access to EV charging for households without off-street parking.
The new 15-year partnership aims to remove one of the biggest barriers preventing many residents from switching to electric vehicles. Nearly half of households in Reading do not have access to a driveway or private parking space, making home charging difficult for a large proportion of the population.
Under the scheme, charging infrastructure will be prioritised in residential areas where parking is mainly on-street, with the goal of ensuring at least 90% of households without driveways are located within 100 metres of a public charger.
The first installations are expected to begin in the coming months, with approximately 1,500 charge points due to be operational within the next two years. Most chargers will be integrated into existing lamp columns to minimise street disruption, while standalone charging units will also be installed where suitable space is available.
The project forms part of Reading’s wider environmental and transport strategy aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality across the borough. Transport currently accounts for around 26% of carbon emissions in Reading, making the transition to cleaner vehicles a key component of the council’s climate plans.
Alongside the EV charging rollout, the council is also investing in other sustainable transport initiatives. This includes a £9 million programme to introduce 49 new electric buses to improve public transport, alongside ongoing efforts to encourage walking and cycling throughout the town.
The scheme has been supported by £866,000 in funding from the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund, allowing the rollout to proceed at no direct cost to residents.
Cllr John Ennis, Lead Councillor for Climate Strategy and Transport said: “This scheme aims to speed up the transition to electric vehicles by giving households across Reading access to around 2,600 public charging points.
“Almost half of households in the borough do not have driveways or off-street parking which is a significant barrier to people choosing EVs.
“We will be prioritising high-density residential areas without access to off-street parking for the installation of public charging points to clear the way for more people to make the switch to electric.
“Transport is responsible for around 26% of carbon emissions in Reading. Alongside the Council’s work to increase active travel and the use of public transport, boosted by £9m government funding for 49 new electric buses, this scheme will help improve our local environment, air quality and the health of Reading residents.”
John Lewis, CEO of char.gy added: “Today’s announcement is a big milestone for both char.gy and Reading Borough Council. Together, we’ll deliver thousands of public charge points designed around the way people in Reading actually live, park and travel. Our goal is to create a network that’s reliable, accessible and fair, giving more people the confidence to make the switch to electric vehicles.
“We’re proud to support Reading’s wider sustainability ambitions, helping to accelerate the transition to cleaner transport and better air quality for local communities.”
The council has also secured an additional £202,000 in government funding for a separate initiative designed to support home charging access. The programme will help around 400 households install pavement cable channels, allowing residents to safely run charging cables from their homes to vehicles parked on the street outside.
Together, the projects are expected to significantly expand EV charging accessibility in Reading while supporting the town’s wider sustainability and air quality ambitions.