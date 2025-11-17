Headline News

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

Certas Energy supplies HVO to Silverstone

Certas Energy recognised at APEA awards for HVO initiatives

Monday, November 17, 2025
Leading independent fuel distributor in the UK, Certas Energy, yesterday [13th November] celebrated winning the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award at the APEA Live event in Milton Keynes.

The award recognises Certas Energy’s role in accelerating the availability and adoption of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in the UK through its contributions to the Low Carbon Truck Programme with DP World in Southampton and for opening the UK’s first HVO-only bunker at Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham.

Image: Certas Energy

The first-of-its-kind bunker contributes to Birmingham’s ambitious target of a 60% reduction in total CO₂ emissions by 2027, offering hauliers a practical solution with direct access to a renewable, low-carbon alternative to diesel.

Additionally, the Low Carbon Truck Programme creates a pathway for operators to transition to fully electric HGVs.

Previous winners of the APEA Environmental and Sustainability Award have set the standard for innovation in cleaner fuels and greener operations, highlighting the industry’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

Over the past year alone, Certas Energy has supplied 3.2 million litres of HVO to fuel more than 30,000 HGVs across the UK, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable fuel alternatives.

The company also finished runner-up for the Best Innovation Award, Best New Fuel Installation Award, and the Health, Safety and Excellence Award, which it previously won in 2023 for improvements at the renowned truck stop, TheStop at The Hollies.

Among those from Certas Energy accepting the award were Bryan Main, Managing Director (Mobility), Mike Heaton, Head of Estate Development, and Andrew Goodwin, Head of Fuel Cards.

Bryan Main said: “After finishing as runners-up in three categories last year, we are all so pleased to have gone one step further this year. This award is recognition for the passion, collective efforts and investments we have made as a business to accelerate the access and awareness around HVO.

“As market leaders, Certas Energy will now use this momentum to continue to innovate and support our customers across sectors in their transition to net zero.”

