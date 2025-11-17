New HGV registrations falls but ZEV uptake quadruples

New HGV registrations declined by -14.5% in the third quarter of 2025 with 9,272 new trucks entering service in the UK, according to the latest data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The market’s fifth consecutive quarterly fall, with the market down -12.5% in 2025 to date, comes amid a challenging economic backdrop – but also reflects the natural ebb and flow of fleet renewal cycles following three years of sustained post-pandemic growth.1
The contraction included reduced demand for tractor units, down by -2.2% to 3,966 units – but still representing two-fifths (42.8%) of the market – while the box van segment saw the largest volume decline, down -38.7% to 899 units. The conventionally lower volume tipper and curtain-sided segments also fell, by -10.1% and 38.1% to 712 and 606 units respectively. There was growth, however, with demand for new refuse disposal trucks up 9.5% to 578 units – albeit representing the market’s smallest segment in the top five.
More positively, new zero emission HGV uptake continues to rise, quadrupling by 341.2% to 225 units in Q3, a new record volume, and also achieving record 2.4% market share. The significant quarterly demand has driven year-to-date ZEV volumes to 408 units, up 145.8% compared with the same period in 20242 – a significant achievement which reflects Britain’s position as Europe’s second largest zero emission HGV market by volume. The success has been driven by impressive product rollout with more than two dozen models now available covering a wide range of operator needs, and the market could grow faster with the right support.
Access to ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure, in particular, is a key challenge for depot-based operators given grid connection waits of up to 15 years.3 Industry welcomed government’s Depot Charging Scheme announced in July to help more operators fund the switch but timely infrastructure delivery requires prioritisation of HGV depots for grid connection rollout – benefitting from the fast-tracking processes already afforded data centres, wind farms and solar projects. With a clear route toward ZEV and infrastructure investment, operators who already face tight margins will be more confident to decarbonise their fleet which is fundamental to the country’s Net Zero ambitions.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “New HGV uptake continues to normalise amid a tough economic backdrop so while another quarter of decline is unsurprising, returning to growth is important to keep businesses moving via the very latest, greenest models. Industry continues to invest significantly in zero emission rollout, and rising operator uptake is positive – but more substantial volume growth depends on infrastructure rollout. Fast-tracking depot grid connections, in particular, is critical to help operators plan and invest – and for manufacturers to continue delivering the green growth Britain needs.”
Nyanya Joof, Head of UK, Motive, said: “A dip in HGV registrations highlights the tough conditions facing UK fleet operators — from rising fuel and insurance costs to driver shortages and growing safety concerns. To stay competitive, organisations need to increase efficiency and leverage automation to work smarter. Now is the time for organisations to invest in AI so they can automate manual work, lower costs, reduce downtime, and build more resilient transport and logistics networks.”
1 Full-year new HGV registration totals: 2021: -12.9%; 2022: +9.6%; 2023: +13.5%; 2024: -2.7%.
2 Q1-Q3 new HGV registrations 2024: 166 units.
3 DESNZ, 15 April 2025