ScotCharge launched to help decarbonise freight in Scotland

Monday, November 17, 2025 - 09:56
Some of the UK’s leading fleet electrification firms have come together to launch ScotCharge, a new consortium aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation of Scotland’s HGV sector.

Backed by Transport Scotland through its £2 million HGV Market Readiness Fund, Dynamon, Fleete Group and VEV will jointly deliver a roadmap for electrifying the nation’s 36,500-strong truck fleet.

The three consortium leads were each awarded funds by Transport Scotland as part of the HGV Consortium Builder in September.

Wider consortium members include about 50 members of Scotland’s transport ecosystem including fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers and independent distribution network operators.

An initial ScotCharge business case is due to be delivered in December 2025 with a full report set for completion by March next year.

Key elements of the programme include:

  • Fleet data analysis – led by Dynamon to identify electrifiable routes, optimal EVs, optimal charging infrastructure, site power requirements and total cost of ownership.
  • Hub infrastructure development – led by Fleete to include site identification, surveys, design, costing, and delivery of charging hubs accessible to commercial fleets.
  • Depot electrification – led by VEV to include site design and costing, power strategy, and the financing, delivery, and operation of depot charging infrastructure.

Decarbonisation of HGVs is a critical step towards the Scottish Government’s pledge to reach net zero by 2045 while creating important opportunities for sustainable economic growth and energy resilience.

Amber Jamieson, HGV Decarbonisation Team Leader at Transport Scotland, said: “The HGV Market Readiness Fund is enabling operators, manufacturers, financiers, and charge point providers to collaborate on innovative projects that drive investment in HGV decarbonisation.”

Source: SMMT

