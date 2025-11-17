Headline News

Kögel Trailer announces partnership with Delta Trailers

Kögel Trailer announces partnership with Delta Trailers

Monday, November 17, 2025 - 06:56
Kögel Trailer GmbH is strengthening its presence in France by entering a partnership with Delta Trailers, effective November 2025. Delta Trailers, a specialist in trailer sales and distribution, will become Kögel’s fourth trading partner in France. This cooperation ensures nationwide availability of Kögel’s full range of products and services for all French customers. Kögel will already be represented by Delta Trailers at the Solutrans trade fair. Customers and interested parties can visit Kögel and Delta Trailers from November 18 to 22 at the Lyon EUROEXPO, Hall 4, Stand D086.

Both companies place the customer at the center of their activities, with the shared goal of serving businesses across all industries. Delta Trailers will offer Kögel’s complete product portfolio, ranging from tippers, box and curtain-sided vehicles to container chassis and refrigerated trailers. The offering also includes Kögel spare parts and related services such as Kögel Telematics and KIT for vehicles. Repairs and maintenance services will be carried out in Delta Trailers’ own workshop.

Thore Bakker, CSO Kögel Trailer GmbH, right – Jean-Marie Levet, CEO Delta Trailers

A Partnership of Equals

Founded in 2003, Delta Trailers has earned an excellent reputation in the French market as a trustworthy and reliable partner. More than 25 employees contribute their outstanding expertise and in-depth market knowledge to ensure high customer satisfaction and a well-established sales network across the country.

Louis-Marie Levet, CEO of Delta Trailers, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Kögel Trailer GmbH, which enables us to serve a large part of France with high-quality semi-trailers and to offer our customers an even broader range of vehicles and services. Our customers know that we always put their needs first – with Kögel, we have found a manufacturer that shares our values, true to their motto ‘Because we care.’”

Long-Term Collaboration

For Kögel, the partnership with Delta Trailers represents an important opportunity to fully expand and serve the French market. Existing dealer partnerships will remain unchanged.

“With this partnership, we are closing an important strategic and geographical gap. We are convinced that Delta Trailers is an excellent and highly capable distribution partner for France, with deep knowledge of the local market and customer base. Our long-term collaboration will further strengthen the Kögel brand in this key market and expand our customer reach,” said Thore Bakker, CEO of Kögel Trailer GmbH. “Our long-standing partners TH Trucks, Groupe Kroely, and Trucks Solutions will continue to represent Kögel products in their respective regions and areas of responsibility. We look forward to continuing our trusted cooperation with them.”

The aim of this partnership is to further develop the Kögel brand in France. Alongside a market-oriented portfolio including vehicles, services, and spare parts, customers can rely on Delta Trailers as a dependable Kögel partner, providing high-quality trailers that meet their specific needs.

