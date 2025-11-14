Headline News

CLEAN Linen & Workwear reduces collisions by 38% with Samsara

Friday, November 14, 2025 - 12:35
CLEAN Linen & Workwear has significantly reduced collisions and speeding incidents across its fleet after adopting the Samsara Connected Operations® Platform. The nationwide linen, workwear rental and laundry specialist replaced its outdated telematics with Samsara’s advanced technology, enabling the business to launch a comprehensive driver safety and coaching programme for its 120 commercial vehicles.

By equipping its fleet with Samsara Vehicle Telematics and AI Dash Cams, CLEAN has given every driver access to real-time performance insights. This marks a major shift from manager-only visibility to a shared, transparent system where drivers can understand how behaviours such as harsh braking, speeding or rapid acceleration affect overall safety. As a result, drivers are better able to identify where improvements are needed and take responsibility for safer, more efficient driving.

CLEAN’s data-led approach has enabled its transport team to deliver tailored coaching sessions based on specific behaviours, while also rewarding positive habits to reinforce high standards. This combination of targeted training and constructive recognition has contributed to a major uplift in performance across the fleet.

The improvements delivered through Samsara have been substantial:

Peter Cox, Head of Transport at CLEAN Linen & Workwear

CLEAN’s partnership with Samsara has also strengthened insurance processes. Peter Cox, Head of Transport at CLEAN Linen & Workwear, explained: “We now have a centralised process which brings the consistency we need to the forefront of all insurance investigations. It’s not just the collision investigations that are reaping the rewards, but also the coaching benefit of evidence-based learning.”

With reduced insurance costs—including a cash bursary from its insurer—and measurable improvements in safety, CLEAN has reinvested in expanding its driver development initiatives. The company is now exploring further Samsara capabilities to help standardise training and deliver safety communications more effectively across the organisation.

Seth Stanfield, UK&I Director Enterprise and Mid Market Sales at Samsara, said: “CLEAN Linen & Workwear is a great example of how leaning into safety leads to major, knock-on benefits throughout the business. By incentivising better driving habits, CLEAN has cut down on emissions, reduced insurance premiums, and extended vehicle lifespans. The results highlight that, when technology and culture are aligned, fleets can ensure their drivers feel safe, supported, and confident while out on the road.”

