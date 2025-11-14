Wrightbus launches next generation of the Electroliner

Zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus is once again leading the charge with the launch of its most efficient battery electric bus ever – complete with a unique battery developed following a multi-million-pound in-house programme. The Generation 2 Electroliner offers greater efficiency than its already market-leading predecessor, with dramatic improvements to range, charging speed, battery life, HVAC systems and warranty.
With customers saving 11 per cent on the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Generation 2 buses have already been hailed by operators, with more than 900 Gen 2 Electroliners sold in advance.
Wrightbus expects to have almost 1,100 of the buses – a mix of class-leading single deck Electroliner Kite or double deck StreetDeck – on the roads by the end of 2026.
With running costs up to 70% cheaper than diesel, Wrightbus predicts to have a total bus market share of 38% in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2026.
With the choice of two ultra-efficient CATL batteries for the single deck, customers can choose a 528kwh battery or a bespoke 442kwh battery. The double deck is fitted with the 442kwh battery; both configurations saving space and weight whilst maximising power and efficiency.
Range has been boosted to 275 miles for the StreetDeck and 375 miles for the Electroliner Kite, with battery warranties of up to 15 years. Charging times have been slashed by more than half to just 75 minutes.
Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales heaped praise on his engineering team for constantly delivering the best buses on the market.
“We have 3,000 zero-emission buses operating every day in the UK and Europe but our engineering team is still pushing continually to improve our vehicles,” he said proudly.
“There is some incredibly tough competition in the market but in many ways this is a blessing as it forces everyone to raise their game. Our factory is running at China-speed so we can deliver better efficiency and value to our customers, creating innovative products that exceed operators’ demands and expectations with a TCO better than diesel.
“With the additional improvements we have made to the vehicles, we once again have a class-leading zero emission product that will soon be in operation in numerous towns and cities across the UK.
“And thanks to the close collaboration with our fellow HydraB Group companies, we are able to offer our customers a wider package of support that includes financing and charging infrastructure in addition to the gold-standard maintenance, aftercare and support that we already provide.”
Founded in 1946, Wrightbus employs 2,300 people across its operations, with a further 7,500 jobs in the supply chain.
It created the world’s first hydrogen double decker but also makes class-leading diesel buses, as well as offering Europe’s largest repowering facility – NewPower – in Bicester, alongside its refurbishment business.
“Wrightbus has grown enormously in the last few years,” added Mr Gales. “We no longer just make buses – we provide the entire transport ecosystem and infrastructure for operators so they can relax knowing the whole lifecycle of the vehicle is supported from start to finish.”