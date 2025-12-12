Mercedes-Benz Vans launches new Mobile Service offering

Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK has launched a brand-new Mobile Service offering — a fully equipped workshop built into a specially configured Mercedes-Benz Sprinter panel van, designed to bring authorised maintenance directly to customers wherever they are.
The Mobile Service vans allow businesses and drivers to have their vehicles serviced, inspected or tested on site, eliminating the need to travel to a workshop or take vehicles out of operation for extended periods.
Each unit can accommodate vehicles of up to six tonnes GVW, with an electric hydraulic lift that safely raises vans in a fully flat position. This enables technicians to carry out thorough underbody inspections and servicing with the same level of capability and safety found in a fixed workshop. The vans are also equipped to conduct on-site brake testing, allowing for pre-MOT-test preparation at customer premises.
Technicians will carry out all required Service A and Service B tasks on location, including oil changes, engine checks, fluid top-ups, lighting tests and underbody inspections — offering customers a convenient and flexible alternative to a traditional workshop visit. The vehicle can also complete a full software upgrade remotely, using an available mobile network connection.
The first Mobile Service vans will begin operating this month across the North-East of England and Scotland, with additional units joining the Mercedes-Benz Dealer Network through early 2026 to extend coverage nationwide.
Simon Neill, Operations Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK, said: “We know how disruptive it is when a van must stop work for maintenance, so our focus is always on making that experience quicker, easier and more convenient for our customers. With these Mobile Service vans, customers avoid the disruption of booking appointments or transporting vehicles to a Dealer or Authorised Repairer. Instead, the workshop comes to them, minimising downtime and keeping their businesses moving.
“I’m really proud of the technicians who’ll be delivering this service on the ground, and of the teams who’ve worked hard to make it possible. This is all about supporting our customers with the reliability and confidence they depend on every day.”
The new Mobile Service vans sit seamlessly within the full Mercedes-Benz Vans aftersales offering, alongside the established Service24 Roadside programme. Customers who choose to use this Mobile Service benefit not only from expert, manufacturer-approved care at their convenience, but also access to Mercedes-Benz Vans’ industry-leading mobile warranty service, MobiloVan.
This service covers unexpected challenges, such as technical breakdowns, part delays, accidents, replacement van services and several minor mishaps, including a lost car key. It’s available 24/7, free of charge for the first three years from the vehicle’s original registration date and is extended automatically when the vehicle is serviced by a Mercedes-Benz Authorised Repairer. It can continue to be extended for up to 30 years.