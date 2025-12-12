Independent Glass updates fleet with Asset Alliance

Independent Glass, one of the UK’s leading specialists in toughened, laminated, heat-strengthened and decorative glass, has strengthened its logistics operation with a suite of new glass-carrying vehicles supplied by Asset Alliance Group.
The company — which supports major clients across the automotive, retail and commercial property sectors, delivering everything from office refurbishments to installations at football stadiums — has refreshed its fleet with four Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, a 16-tonne DAF XB 230 glass carrier featuring a Bevan-built body, and three DAF XF 480 tractor units.
Martin Kiernan, Transport Manager at Independent Glass, says: “Asset Alliance Group were competitively priced, with short lead times and good availability. Crucially, they were able to deliver the specialised vehicles our business relies on.”
The new additions join a mixed fleet of more than 30 assets ranging from vans to 16- and 26-tonne rigid glass carriers. Independent Glass operates its own in-house transport function, which also includes articulated trucks and semi-trailers tailored to the demands of glass distribution.
The four new Mercedes-Benz panel vans — two 3.5-tonne Sprinter 315s and two 5-tonne long-wheelbase 515 variants — along with the new DAF models, have all been supplied on five-year contract hire. Each agreement includes full repair, maintenance and tyre support for the duration, helping the business access the latest, highly specialised equipment with predictable, fixed monthly payments.
Contract hire continues to grow in popularity among operators handling niche or high-value goods, providing access to bespoke vehicles without the upfront financial burden.
The deal was coordinated by Jim Agnew, National Key Account Manager at Asset Alliance Group, who worked closely with the Independent Glass team over several months to ensure the specification met the demands of heavy, fragile and often oversized loads.
Independent Glass operates across multiple locations around Glasgow, as well as a key site in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Each vehicle in the fleet features tailored adaptations including glass-carrying frames and bespoke load-securing systems. Many vehicles are also designed for gantry-crane loading via sliding roof access — essential for handling large sheets of glass safely and efficiently.
With demand continuing to rise across construction, automotive and retail sectors, the upgraded fleet ensures Independent Glass can support customers reliably while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards.