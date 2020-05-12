Headline News

Will COVID-19 catalyse the advent of a new global freight strategy?

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 08:48
No Comments
222 Views
Distribution, Expert Blog, Fleet Management, Fleet News, Freight, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Top News, Transport

COVID-19 has generated unprecedented disruption in the global logistics and freight industries, severely impacting operations and delivery activities. However, could these current challenges ultimately pave the way for a more streamlined, efficient and environmentally-friendly future?

COVID-19

Matt East, GHD

Demand for essential goods, such as produce, medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment, has significantly increased, while manufacturing capacity has decreased due to various lockdown restrictions. In the short term, hauliers, international gateways and retailers are facing a climate of uncertainty, as we experience:

  • disruption to points of supply and quantities of freight available
  • disruption to freight handling across international borders
  • reduced number of vessels, vehicles and personnel available across the supply chain, affecting routes taken
  • changing demand patterns as consumer and business needs change
  • population re-locations from urban to rural areas.

In the UK, for example, this has resulted in a 30% reduction of freight movements across all modes, including maritime, rail and HGV. As we move into the recovery phase following COVID-19, we need to understand if these changes to the supply chain configuration will be temporary, or if the way in which we operate and plan the logistics network will be transformed from this point on.

Beyond economic stimulation, the need for a more resilient supply chain to mitigate potential disruptions from future similar events could see producers and distributors looking to local manufacturers rather than international suppliers. These manufacturers would ideally be located near to where the key supplies are required.

The current situation provides an opportunity to consider strategic locations where local manufacturing and production hubs could be key in providing this resilience while acting as an economic booster to those regions.

The reconfiguration of the supply chain and modal shift is an idea that has been mooted previously, with the intention that these modifications would help us achieve particular industry goals, such as the net zero targets. In 2017, the UK Government issued the Freight Carbon Review, which identified options for making more effective use of current capacity on the rail, water and road networks. The report notes that a significant reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions could be achieved through increased use of rail freight, deployment of longer semi-trailers and improved logistical efficiency by means of more widespread industry collaboration.

The report also recognised the constraints around network capacity due to passenger demand, however, it is anticipated that more people will elect to work from home following COVID-19, resulting in an estimated 20% reduction in passenger train movements on the rail network. If similar impacts are experienced across the overall transport network, additional capacity for freight paths may become available, where it previously did not exist.

Therefore, the pandemic may have just provided the industry with a window of opportunity to accelerate modal shift while configuring the network to provide more efficient distribution.

The industry can proactively plan to respond to these changes and grasp this opportunity by collaboratively developing a holistic strategy for the movement of freight across and within countries.

This strategy would:

COVID-19

A clearly defined strategy will provide confidence around resilience for current and future disruptions by addressing existing and potential policy and regulation amendments. This in turn will inform decisions to optimise the supply chain to achieve cost efficiencies (supply to demand ratio) and reduce the environmental footprint.

Author: Matt East, Senior Advisor – Logistics and Infrastructure Policy for the UK, Europe & Middle East, GHD

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Sofico

Sofico gains Investors in People Silver accre...

May 12, 2020No Comments

Sofico, global automotive finance, leasing, fleet and mobility management software provider, has been awarded Investors in People (IIP) Silver level accreditation, thanks to initiatives rolled out as

electric vehicle

Lotus & Centrica agree...

Centrica plc, the parent company of British Gas, and

May 12, 2020
temperature-controlled

Temperature-controlled oper...

Swedish long-haul operator Abbekås Åkeri (Abekkas Haulage) has fitted

May 12, 2020
RAC

RAC data confirms car use i...

Before yesterday’s (10th May 2020) announcement on how the

May 11, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201420,616 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201420,004 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201918,912 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201818,852 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,830 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing