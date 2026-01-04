Kajima Properties Europe sells Polish logistics park

Kajima Properties Europe (KPE) has completed the sale of a 33,000 sq m logistics park in Rzeszów, south-eastern Poland, to industrial property investor Accolade and Czech investment manager Conseq, taking its logistics disposals over the past 12 months beyond €200m.
The asset is located to the north of Rzeszów, adjacent to the city’s international airport, with access via ul. Zaczernie. It sits around 10 km from the junction of the A4 motorway and national road 9, and less than 10 km from the S19 expressway, providing strong connectivity across eastern and western Poland.
KPE acquired the site in 2021 and subsequently developed a modern logistics facility offering more than 33,000 sq m of warehouse space. Completed in 2022, the property has achieved BREEAM “Excellent” certification, with additional sustainability upgrades, including photovoltaic panels, planned subject to the buyer’s preference.
The logistics park is fully leased to a diversified, blue-chip occupier base spanning logistics, e-commerce and manufacturing businesses, alongside public sector institutions.
The disposal forms part of KPE’s wider logistics strategy, which focuses on development-led and value-add opportunities across core continental European logistics markets. Over the past year, the business has completed three further divestments under this strategy.
These include a 45,000 sq m logistics facility in Zabrze, Poland, acquired by Generali Group. Located in the Silesia region with motorway access to key European markets, the modular scheme is anchored by a global medical equipment leader.
KPE also sold a 40,000 sq m logistics facility near Rotterdam to MEAG. The asset is fully pre-let to a Japanese media firm and benefits from excellent transport connections.
In addition, a 65,000 sq m BREEAM-certified logistics facility in Zgorzelec, Poland, close to the German border, was acquired by Arete Investment Group. The site accommodates two long-term tenants and offers strong connectivity across Central Europe.
Since launching its logistics platform in 2016, KPE has delivered more than 30 logistics assets, totalling over 1.5m sq m of warehousing space, with a combined gross development value (GDV) in excess of €1.5bn. The Rzeszów transaction represents KPE’s 11th divestment in Poland and its 19th disposal overall.
Commenting on the latest sale, Lucas Kester, Senior Investment Manager at KPE, said: “Our latest disposal allows us to recycle capital into compelling opportunities in new markets while adding to our unbroken track record of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns through development. Our strategy remains to develop high-quality, sustainable, and well-located logistics assets across our core target locations in Europe and the UK. At both the occupier and capital markets levels, we are seeing increasing demand for facilities with strong environmental credentials, which has been key to our asset management strategy since the platform’s inception in 2016.”
Jakub Leszczyński, Transaction Director at Accolade in Poland, added: “Rzeszów is one of the Polish cities that has offered the most to industrial investors and occupiers in recent years. Its well-developed road, air and rail infrastructure, access to skilled labour and strategic location on the planned Via Carpatia route make the region one of the emerging logistics hubs in Central and Eastern Europe. This is confirmed by Rzeszów’s strong fourth place in our ranking ‘Medium-Sized Cities – Great Investment Potential’, which highlights the most promising Polish mid-sized cities for warehouse and logistics development.”
The transaction underlines continued investor appetite for high-quality, sustainable logistics assets in strategically located European markets.