M&H Carriers reflects on growth, challenges and record demand

Scottish delivery and logistics operator M&H Carriers is reflecting on a year of sustained growth, rising regulatory pressures and record demand, offering a snapshot of what it means to run a logistics business in 2025.
The Highland-based firm now employs just under 500 people and has continued to strengthen its footprint across Scotland, with its distinctive fleet becoming an increasingly familiar sight on the country’s roads. During the past year, the business also expanded further across the east of Scotland, launching deliveries throughout Fife, supported by its Perth depot, which opened in 2024.
Fraser MacLean, managing director at M&H Carriers, said: “When you see our vans out across Scotland and all of our staff who turn up every day to keep the wheels turning, it really brings home how far the business has come. And that’s what we’re most proud of, because ultimately, it’s taken a lot of graft to get us here.”
Like many logistics operators, M&H Carriers has spent the year navigating mounting government pressures, rising operating costs and increasing regulatory demands, often while maintaining service levels in challenging conditions.
“There have definitely been moments this year where it felt like everything was stacking up,” Fraser added.
“We even had one of our new vans roll in with a number plate reading FFS, which certainly gave all of us a good laugh, but it also felt like a pretty accurate snapshot of the mood amongst a lot of business owners right now.”
Despite these pressures, the company says strong partnerships have played a vital role in maintaining performance. As a member of the Pallet Track network, M&H Carriers has been able to move consignments more efficiently to meet tight deadlines, while keeping its internal trunking services running smoothly. This has helped reinforce its reputation as one of the fastest and most trusted carriers serving the Highlands.
“That’s when good relationships really come into their own,” Fraser said.
“When the pressure’s on and the clock is ticking, it comes down to trust, communication and people being willing to pull together to get the job done.”
The year also brought recognition for the business’s people-focused approach. M&H Carriers was named winner of the Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award (250+ employees) at the inaugural Scottish Impact Awards 2025. The accolade reflected a long-standing commitment to practical, everyday support that makes a tangible difference to staff, rather than relying solely on policy.
That investment has translated into operational gains across the network. One standout example was the Oban depot, where daily volumes increased from around 1,300 parcels to approximately 2,500. At the Perth site, the company strengthened its in-house trunking operation, increasing to 12 nightly trunk runs and giving M&H Carriers full control over overnight freight movements between depots and trunking services to the Midlands.
As the year drew to a close, performance reached new highs. November and December delivered unprecedented demand and record volumes across the network, with some depots handling double their previous peak levels.
Looking ahead to 2026, the focus remains firmly on the people behind the operation.
“Our teams are the reason this business keeps moving forward,” Fraser continued. “They adapt, they solve problems and they deliver when it really matters, and we don’t take that for granted.
“I was lucky enough to be at Scotland’s World Cup decider against Denmark in November, and honestly, I walked out of Hampden that night absolutely buzzing. For me, it was proof that if you keep working hard and don’t give up, good things can happen. And that feeling of belief and optimism is exactly what I see in our teams day in, day out.
“As we head into 2026, it’s about keeping that energy, backing our people and giving them real opportunities to grow. And we’re ready for whatever comes next.”
M&H Carriers is one of Scotland’s leading distributors and hauliers, providing parcel, freight, pallet and two-person delivery services nationwide. The company works with businesses, private individuals and national carrier networks including DPD, DHL, DX, APC, UPS, FedEx and Pallet Track, and operates delivery hubs across Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Argyll and Perth, supported by an extensive network of satellite depots.