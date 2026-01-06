BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant expanded to include Amazon Alexa+

In 2026, BMW will expand its BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, built on Amazon’s AI Alexa+ architecture, taking voice interaction between humans and vehicles to a new level.
BMW will become the first car manufacturer to integrate the AI assistant technology into its vehicles, starting with the BMW iX3. This new functionality enables intuitive and intelligent interaction between passengers and the vehicle in a natural dialogue including both the operation of vehicle functions as well as access to information and knowledge beyond the vehicle.
For the first time, users will also be able to ask multiple questions in a single sentence covering both your vehicle’s features and general knowledge topics.
The ability to link the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with Amazon accounts will also make it easier to search for and stream music, retrieve public news, and access a wide range of other content.
“Our partnership with Amazon is based on a shared vision of technological excellence,” says Stephan Durach, BMW Group – Senior Vice President Development, Digital Services, Infotainment, Connected Company. “This has resulted in a product that sets new standards in the naturalness of human-vehicle interaction through the use of artificial intelligence. With the addition of Amazon’s Alexa+ technology to the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the vehicle becomes an intelligent companion for its users.”
“BMW Group has been fantastic to work with as we introduce the first implementation of the new Alexa Custom Assistant. BMW’s advanced technology, combined with the intelligence and conversational capabilities of Alexa+, creates a truly sophisticated in-vehicle experience.” says Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Echo.
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant powered by Amazon Alexa+: Natural language and free choice of words represent the latest development of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The use of predefined voice commands (intents) is no longer necessary. This means that with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, various requests and queries can be linked together as in a normal human conversation, and follow-up questions can be asked. BMW customers can trust that their vehicle understands them in context and provides the appropriate answers. For example1), when asked, “Hey BMW what’s the most famous painting there is in the world and where can I find it?” the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will provide the corresponding answer (e.g., Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci, Louvre) and can link this answer directly to other vehicle functions such as navigation. The follow-up request “Take me there!” will then enable direct guidance to the exhibition location of the artwork. The intelligent voice assistant also uses such interactive dialogues to respond even more precisely to future voice commands and anticipate the intent of the question.
The integration of Amazon Alexa+ architecture into the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant represents a technological leap forward that focuses on added value for the customer.
The AI technology used in the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is a Large Language Model (LLM), a generative AI that understands language and is capable of formulating its own responses.
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with AI technology initially available in Germany and the US.
The enhanced AI-supported BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will be presented to the public for the first time at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Starting in the second half of 2026, BMW iX3 customers in Germany and the US will be the first to benefit from the advantages of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant powered by Amazon Alexa+. Other markets and model series will follow gradually. The UI/UX of the BMW iX3 is based on the new BMW Panoramic iDrive control concept with BMW Operating System X.
This integration is an important step on the BMW Group’s path to offering this AI technology across the entire BMW model range2). It exemplifies the seamless integration of the “software-defined vehicle” (SDV) into the customer’s digital ecosystem.
The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has played a central role in the BMW iDrive operating concept since 2018. In 2022, the addition of Amazon Alexa Custom Assistant to the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant led to even more information diversity, faster response times, and better understanding of user requests. Most recently, in 2025, the intelligent voice assistant was expanded for all BMW vehicles with Operating System 9 to include new functions such as music search, news, sports, and general knowledge. The integration of Amazon Alexa+ technology into the next-generation BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant demonstrates the innovative power of the cooperation between the BMW Group and Amazon.