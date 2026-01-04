Webfleet wins major European awards

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, has secured a series of high-profile award wins across Europe, underlining its leadership in innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.
The accolades, spanning Italy, Germany and Spain, recognise Webfleet’s role in advancing the mobility sector while making sophisticated fleet technologies accessible to operators of all sizes.
In Italy, Webfleet was named Company of the Year – Innovation and Leadership – Corporate Vehicle Telematics at the Le Fonti Awards 2025. The award ceremony was held at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan, home of the Italian Stock Exchange, and judged by a panel of senior industry, academic, financial and legal experts. Judges praised Webfleet for setting a benchmark in telematics innovation and for its pioneering approach to corporate fleet management.
Meanwhile in Germany, Webfleet received the European Transport Award for Sustainability 2026 at a ceremony hosted at Munich’s Freiheitshalle. Organised by Transport newspaper, the award celebrates commercial vehicle sector companies that successfully balance economic performance with social responsibility and environmental protection.
Webfleet’s impact was also highlighted in Spain, where two of its customers were recognised at the 2025 Spanish Fleet Awards, organised by the Spanish Fleet Managers Association (AEGFA).
Anticimex, the multinational pest control and environmental health company, won the Technological Innovation and Digitalisation Award. The company achieved a 32% reduction in CO₂ emissions and cut fuel consumption by 5% through improved driving behaviour and the adoption of alternative fuels.
SOCOTEC, a specialist in built-environment engineering, was presented with the Efficient Fleet Management Award. By using route optimisation and driving-style analysis, the business reduced fuel consumption by 29% and CO₂ emissions by 30%.
Commenting on the awards, Jan Maarten de Vries, President of Fleet Management Solutions at Bridgestone, said: “These awards demonstrate the strength of Webfleet’s innovation and commitment to sustainability, as well as the outstanding results we deliver for our customers.
“We enable fleets to operate more safely, efficiently and responsibly. These achievements, across Italy, Germany and Spain, reflect the power of our technology and the creativity and ambition of the customers who work with us.
“Together, they affirm Webfleet’s position as a leading partner for fleet digitalisation, sustainable mobility and operational excellence.”
The recognition reinforces Webfleet’s growing influence across Europe as fleet operators increasingly turn to digital solutions to cut emissions, improve safety and boost operational efficiency.