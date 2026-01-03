A year of pride and progress for Streamline Shipping Group

Scotland’s leading shipping and logistics firm, Streamline Shipping Group, reflects on a landmark year shaped by high-profile event partnerships, major steps forward in sustainable logistics, and a deepening commitment to communities across the Highlands and Islands.
For the Streamline Shipping team, the busiest month of the year came in July, as the team supported one of the most memorable weeks in Aberdeen’s history as the Regent and Blaikies Quay Sponsor at the Tall Ships Races 2025. The event was a huge success for all involved, turning the Port of Aberdeen’s North Harbour into a four-day festival with around 50 tall ships, live music, street food and an estimated 400,000 visitors.
A few days later, the team was back in the thick of it, as the Official Logistics Partner for the Orkney Island Games, the largest event ever held on the islands. Marking the 40th anniversary of the International Island Games, the celebration welcomed athletes from 24 island communities around the world.
Will Rodger, Service Manager at Streamline, said: “Being involved in two huge events so close together was a real highlight for us. The Tall Ships brought an incredible atmosphere to Aberdeen, and the Island Games meant so much to everyone in Orkney. Seeing our teams step up for both occasions, often working quietly in the background to keep everything moving, made me really proud.”
However, away from the crowds and celebrations, another side of the business was gathering pace as Streamline worked closely with UK-based autonomous aviation company, Windracers, who design, manufacture and operate heavy-lift, long-range cargo drones.
Over nine weeks, the two teams completed one of the most ambitious autonomous delivery trials in the UK, where Drones flew more than 2,000 km between Orkney’s islands to transport medical samples, water tests, shellfish and other everyday parcels, handling up to 90 percent of last-mile deliveries.
Due to the success of the trial, Streamline has now been named a partner in the next phase of Innovate UK’s Sustainable Aviation Test Environment, which will explore the potential for a drone network linking Orkney, Shetland and other remote regions.
Will shared: “What we achieved with the drone trials genuinely felt like the future arriving. When you see a parcel taking off from one island and landing on another, completely autonomously, and doing it safely, consistently and with no environmental disruption, it changes what you believe is possible for technology as well as remote, sustainable logistics.”
Elsewhere, Streamline continued to deepen its support for local communities throughout 2025. In Orkney, the business provided free transport of building materials and specialist furnishings for The Peedie Retreat, a fully accessible seaside sanctuary for individuals affected by cancer, MS and MND. The team also assisted NHS partners across Scotland, including delivering a palliative cuddle bed to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Shetland and supporting the installation of a Breathing Space mental health bench at FDAMH.
Internationally, Streamline partnered with Rendall FC and University of Glasgow researchers to transport donated football kits from Orkney to Malawi, supporting rural health outreach programmes through community sport.
“Community work is not something we do on the side, it is part of who we are,” said Will. “From local charities to NHS partners to families who need a hand, our approach is always the same. We treat every request with care, respect and the determination to make a difference.”
Now, as the company moves into 2026, the team will be pushing forward with plans to expand its drone logistics, deepen its UK and island networks, and invest further in low-carbon transport solutions, ensuring the business remains resilient, reliable and ready for the challenges ahead.
Specialists in international freight forwarding and import and export customs, Streamline operates a fully integrated service for customers of all sizes, ensuring freight and packages are delivered door to door without a hitch. The firm offers an extensive range of services through its haulage, transport, shipping and logistics network, with decades of experience in lifting, distribution, storage, import and export, stevedoring, agency and chartering services.