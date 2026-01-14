Cutting costs in last-mile cold chain deliveries

Logistics businesses are feeling the squeeze as they contend with rising fuel costs, economic uncertainty and the need to align with the government’s ambitious sustainability targets. Few areas feel this pressure more acutely than in the cold chain.
Industry initiatives such as “Move to -15C” have already gained traction across static cold storage and primary trunking, with evidence suggesting that raising frozen storage set-points by as little as 3C can help slash fuel consumption and emissions without compromising product quality.
One segment, however, remains largely unexplored: multi-drop, temperature-controlled last-mile logistics.
A practical new guide commissioned by the Supply Chain Academy (SCA) argues that it might be time to “turn up the heat” in the final leg of the journey.
Authored by SCA researcher Tom Noble, Optimising frozen trailer temperatures in multi-drop logistics draws on controlled trials and collaboration with leading industry operators to devise a simple four-step solution for logistics professionals to optimise trailer temperatures.
“Put simply,” says Tom, who graduated in December with a Level 6 degree apprenticeship from the SCA, “the higher the set-point, the less the unit works to maintain it and the less fuel it burns.”
However, he stresses that any gains in efficiency cannot come at the expense of product quality. “Temperature consistency throughout the supply chain is critical,” he explains, both to protect product quality and prevent unnecessary cooling cycles.
Before making any changes, the report suggests establishing a clear baseline for current fuel consumption to ensure savings are accurately tracked.
This, Tom says, should include separating fuel used by tractor units and trailer refrigeration units (TRUs) – which has become more complex since regulatory changes required both to operate on white diesel. Combined purchasing of white diesel could risk obscuring reporting.
“To address this, your fuel tank or pump provider should be able to help you set up a reporting system that separates the two fuel destinations,” Tom says. “It’s important to engage drivers and make clear that this isn’t performance monitoring.”
To validate any temperature changes, the paper outlines a controlled trial process designed to ensure reduced TRU diesel consumption does not affect food safety or quality. Operators are advised to:
- Select two trailers with near-identical specifications, equipment and fuel levels, differing only in temperature set-point
- Load both with the same stock, pallets and roll cages
- Park them side by side and simulate deliveries that mirror normal operational practices
- With support from your quality teams and trailer manufacturers, use calibrated temperature loggers to monitor both air and product temperatures throughout the trial
Following initial trials, Tom suggests expanding testing to a small number of trailers operating on a variety of routes before rolling out changes across the fleet.
Ongoing vigilance is essential, he adds. Operators should continue monitoring for any temperature fluctuations, product quality issues and any operational challenges.
“Introducing new temperature settings across your fleet should be done carefully, ensuring confidence in the adjustments through phased implementation,” he says.
The Cold Chain Federation, a key trade association for the UK’s temperature-controlled logistics, “applauds” the report and said that the “early signs are promising.”
“Collaboration is key and sharing best practice and research findings like the one presented in this report will allow businesses and institutions to learn from each other and understand the benefits on offer and ultimately increase the rate of change,” a spokesperson added.
“It is our hope that more businesses adopt this approach, benefit from the savings available and together move us towards a more sustainable cold chain.”
Makayla Whyte, CEO of the SCA, said: “Seeing current and former students deliver research with tangible benefits for the logistics sector is exactly what the Supply Chain Academy exists to do. Tom’s project is a clear example of applied learning driving real-world change.”