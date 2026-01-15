Cambridge electric bin lorries to be powered by renewable energy

Leading e-fleet solutions provider VEV is proud to be partnering with local authorities in Greater Cambridge on a pioneering renewable energy project to power the next generation of electric bin lorries and help future-proof waste and recycling collections in Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire.
Construction of the Waterbeach Renewable Energy Network is well underway, bringing together a 1MW solar system with 2MWh battery storage to meet over half (59%) of the energy needed to power the depot and its fleet of new electric waste vehicles.
Jointly funded by Cambridge City Council, South Cambridgeshire District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), which agreed its contribution in December 2022, VEV is also delivering 36 high-powered charging points for electric bin lorries and other depot vehicles. The battery system will store enough energy to ensure operations can continue smoothly, even when solar generation is low.
The scheme is designed to address one of the biggest barriers to fleet electrification: limited local grid capacity. While four electric bin lorries are already in use, the existing grid cannot support further expansion without this investment. By generating and storing renewable energy on site, the project unlocks the ability to scale up electrification.
Martin Bax, Commercial Director for VEV, said: “This project is a fantastic example of how local authorities can overcome grid constraints and accelerate fleet electrification by thinking holistically about energy and infrastructure. The strategic combination of renewable energy, battery storage and smart charging will enable the council teams to put the foundations in place for a cleaner, more resilient waste fleet while delivering a measurable reduction in emissions for the region.”
The Greater Cambridge Shared Waste service will operate 18 electric bin lorries by 2027, powered by clean energy generated at Waterbeach. This will significantly reduce carbon emissions from waste collection – currently one of the highest contributors to the councils’ operational emissions.
Cllr Rosy Moore, Executive Councillor for Environment, Climate Change and Biodiversity at Cambridge City Council, said: “This is a landmark moment for cleaner, greener waste and recycling collections in Greater Cambridge. This project demonstrates how local councils can lead the way in tackling climate change by investing in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure. Electrifying our waste fleet is a vital step towards meeting our net zero target by 2030.”
Cllr Natalie Warren-Green, Lead Cabinet Member for Environment at South Cambridgeshire District Council, added: “We’re proud to be part of this innovative project. It’s not just about reducing emissions – it’s about creating a resilient, future-proof system that benefits residents and the environment. It shows what can be achieved through collaboration and ambition.”
The WREN project is the first to be delivered by VEV as an Independent Connection Provider (ICP) with work completed last week to install a new substation on site that will connect the new solar and battery facility to the local distribution network.
Chris O’Sullivan, VP Projects and Operations for VEV, said: “This is a great example of how our role as an ICP can help speed up the connection process for customers. In just four short weeks, we’ve moved from breaking ground to getting the first major piece of infrastructure in – it’s a great position to be in for everybody.”