AFP launch two ‘bite-sized’ courses for fleet managers

Two new 90-minute “bite sized” online courses for time-pressured fleet managers have been launched by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).
Part of the organisation’s AFP Fleet Academy programme for 2026, they are designed to easily fit into busy schedules while developing valuable practical skills and strategies that can be implemented immediately.
Time Management improves decision-making to focus on work that generates high value, long-term results, applying a framework to eliminate, delegate, or defer unnecessary tasks and commitments, shifting your mindset to take charge of your schedule so you get more done without feeling overwhelmed. You can now book onto the course on either 10th February or 28th April 2026.
Change Gear in Your Career helps identify strengths and talents to increase your impact in your current role, releasing untapped potential and using it to enhance your performance, professional image, and visibility. It identifies clear, practical steps to accelerate your career and move forward with confidence, and will be held on 3rd March 2026.
Charges for both courses are £99 for AFP members, £145 for non-members.
Ronnie Gillman, AFP training manager, said: “We believe time-pressured fleet managers should undoubtedly have the opportunity to access high quality, effective training, and these bite-sized courses are our response to that need.
“They are a new format for 2026 and we believe are likely to prove very popular. Covering areas of personal development that fleet managers often tell us they want to tackle in a cost-effective course that can be easily squeezed into a working day, they provide valuable new approaches that can be put into practice straightaway.”
The AFP Fleet Academy has also added another Accelerate course in 2026 called “Navigating People Challenges” which focuses on increasing your self-awareness as a leader while providing practical tools to manage your team more effectively.
Accelerate courses cover specific topics and soft skills including Your Voice in Fleet, Women’s Voices in Fleet, Making the Switch to Electric Vehicles and Operational eLCV Fleet Strategy.
Ronnie Gillman said: “Accelerate has become a popular concept. These courses provide fleet managers with a strong grounding in essential areas of the profession and have been an important part of the success of the AFP Fleet Academy in recent years.
“The new course, Navigating People Challenges, helps develop your skills to create better personnel outcomes. Whether managing people is a new part of your responsibilities or something you’ve been doing for many years, it explores a range of different tools and approaches in a safe and supportive environment.”
Accelerate – Navigating People Challenges will be delivered at Group 1 Mercedes-Benz in Coventry on 25th February and 16th June 2026. The fee is £395 per person for AFP members and £495 for non-members.