Innovation Automotive confirms partnership with BCA

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 - 00:12
Fleet Management

Innovation Automotive, the UK’s first multi-brand electric vehicle company, has confirmed BCA as its national logistics partner.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Innovation Automotive will benefit from an integrated support package that sees BCA handle vehicle processing, management, preparation and transportation.

BCA LogoThe partnership underscores Innovation Automotive’s stated mission to make the transition to electric vehicles simple, accessible and sustainable for everyone, and helps facilitate the company’s direct-to-consumer business model.

Paul Brigden, Innovation Automotive’s CEO, said, “Our commitment to delivering a first-class customer experience demands that every touchpoint with the business is seamless. That includes ensuring that every vehicle arrives with the customer on time and in perfect condition, so it is imperative that we work with the very best logistics partner.

Collaborating with a leader in automotive logistics like BCA means that we can provide ultimate peace of mind to customers in every corner of the UK that their vehicle is in the safest possible hands and that it will arrive in the condition they expect and deserve.”

Mark Hindley, Sales and Marketing Director, BCA Vehicle Services added “We are delighted to be working with Innovation Automotive as they bring their exciting range of new electric vehicles to the UK market. BCA offers a complete end-to-end supply chain solution for the automotive sector which means we can provide a great partnership solution.”

Innovation Automotive’s partnership with BCA follows last week’s announcement that the electric vehicle specialist has teamed up with the AA to offer comprehensive support to its customers. The company has also indicated that further partnership announcements can be expected in the coming weeks as it gears up to launch its debut vehicle, the DFSK EC35, early next month.

Pricing and detailed specifications for the practical, capable and affordable all-electric DFSK EC35 will be announced when the vehicle officially launches on 7th March 2022.

