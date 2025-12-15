Headline News

DCS Group and XPO Logistics drive forward strategic partnership

Monday, December 15, 2025 - 10:02
DCS Group, a leading distributor and manufacturer of household, health and beauty, and grocery brands in the UK and XPO Logistics, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end supply chain solutions across Europe, are strengthening their long-term partnership to help DCS Group continue to meet the exacting expectations of its customers through focused innovation and operational excellence.

As part of the evolving partnership, XPO Logistics has significantly expanded the dedicated fleet serving DCS Group, including newly liveried trailers. This investment supports hundreds of deliveries made every week from DCS Group’s flagship distribution hub in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Powered by XPO Logistics’ proprietary Transport Management System (TMS), which provides enhanced tracking, DCS Group and XPO Logistics are improving visibility and working smarter to build a more sustainable logistics platform for DCS Group and its customers.

“DCS Group is a growth business, expanding into new markets, channels, and services,” said Carl Palmer, Chief Operations Officer of DCS Group. “XPO Logistics has proven to be a true strategic partner, adapting alongside us, investing in innovation and helping us uphold the high service standards our customers expect. Their ability to simplify logistics while enhancing outcomes is key to our continued success.”

“We’re two businesses working as one team. What we are achieving together is textbook partnership, supporting not only day-to-day execution but also the ambitions for growth and transformation,” said Dan Myers, Managing Director – UK & Ireland, XPO Logistics. “Our relationship is rooted in shared values and a laser focus on the customer. Together, we’re building a supply chain that evolves with the needs of our number one stakeholder, the customer.”

This partnership reflects XPO Logistics’ commitment to enabling strategic customers like DCS Group to innovate, grow, and exceed service expectations, while also improving environmental outcomes.

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, dedicated delivery service, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.

