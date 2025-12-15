Headline News

Geely

Arnold Clark partners with new franchise Geely

Arnold Clark partners with new franchise Geely

Monday, December 15, 2025 - 08:01
No Comments
Geely, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Arnold Clark is delighted to announce its partnership with a new franchise, Geely – making it the 35th manufacturer available at the company.

Chinese car maker Geely is ready to enter the UK market after earning a reputation for producing affordable, reliable, and increasingly technology-focused vehicles.

In 2010, the Geely Holding Group acquired Volvo Cars, adding it to their other owned brands, including Lotus and Polestar.

The new manufacturer will be based at Arnold Clark branches in Huddersfield, Stourbridge, Chertsey and Carlisle.

One of the first models on show and available to test-drive at branches will be the Geely EX5, a fully electric SUV designed with efficiency, comfort and cutting-edge technology in mind.

The 4.6 metre-long Geely EX5 rivals big electric crossovers, such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Gavin McKenzie, Group Brand Director at Arnold Clark, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Geely to the Arnold Clark family.

“As a brand renowned for forward-thinking design and innovation, the Geely EX5 is already proving to be very popular and has received great feedback.

“We look forward to bringing Geely’s exciting products to drivers across the UK and welcoming customers to our new branches.”

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

How HVO helps fleets cut emissions now

How HVO helps fleets cut emissions now

Dec 16, 2025No Comments

As fleet operators develop long-term plans to adopt electric vehicles, many are also turning to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) to reduce emissions from their existing diesel fleets

Mercedes-Benz Trucks adds VEV to TruckCharge service

Mercedes-Benz Trucks adds V...

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has strengthened its free TruckCharge consultancy service

Dec 16, 2025
RHA backs 50mph HGV speed limit on Scottish roads

RHA backs 50mph HGV speed l...

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has welcomed a Scottish

Dec 16, 2025
TPS accelerates EV adoption in VW Group parts delivery fleet

TPS accelerates EV adoption...

TPS, the parts business of Volkswagen Group UK, has

Dec 15, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit