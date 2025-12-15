Arnold Clark partners with new franchise Geely

Arnold Clark is delighted to announce its partnership with a new franchise, Geely – making it the 35th manufacturer available at the company.
Chinese car maker Geely is ready to enter the UK market after earning a reputation for producing affordable, reliable, and increasingly technology-focused vehicles.
In 2010, the Geely Holding Group acquired Volvo Cars, adding it to their other owned brands, including Lotus and Polestar.
The new manufacturer will be based at Arnold Clark branches in Huddersfield, Stourbridge, Chertsey and Carlisle.
One of the first models on show and available to test-drive at branches will be the Geely EX5, a fully electric SUV designed with efficiency, comfort and cutting-edge technology in mind.
The 4.6 metre-long Geely EX5 rivals big electric crossovers, such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.
Gavin McKenzie, Group Brand Director at Arnold Clark, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Geely to the Arnold Clark family.
“As a brand renowned for forward-thinking design and innovation, the Geely EX5 is already proving to be very popular and has received great feedback.
“We look forward to bringing Geely’s exciting products to drivers across the UK and welcoming customers to our new branches.”