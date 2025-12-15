Headline News

Zapgo joins Paua network to expand rapid charging for fleets

Monday, December 15, 2025 - 10:13
Zapgo, one of the UK’s fastest-growing rapid charging networks, is pleased to announce its partnership with Paua, the UK’s leading aggregator of EV charging for fleets and businesses.

This partnership makes Zapgo’s network of rapid chargers available to thousands of fleet drivers across the UK, giving businesses easier access to high-speed charging, particularly in more remote regions where reliable rapid charging has historically been limited.

By joining the Paua network, Zapgo is positioned to capture the increasing volume of passing fleet traffic, a market that is accelerating rapidly as businesses transition to electric vehicles at scale.

Fleet operators will now be able to locate, access, and pay for Zapgo charging sessions seamlessly through Paua’s platform, simplifying EV adoption while ensuring drivers stay charged and on the move.

Image: Zapgo

Jo Moffatt, Head of Network at Zapgo, said: “Our partnership with Paua is a significant step forward in supporting the UK’s commercial EV sector. As fleet electrification gathers pace, it’s vital that drivers have convenient access to dependable rapid charging no matter where they are, including in rural and hard to reach areas. Together with Paua, we’re making that easier than ever.”

Niall Riddell, CEO & Co-founder at Paua, said: “Zapgo joining the Paua platform is a strong signal of where the fleet charging market is heading. Businesses want simple access to the right chargers in the right places, and Zapgo’s growing network of rapid chargers is exactly what many of our customers have been asking for.”

“We’re seeing record numbers of fleets moving to electric and they depend on reliable charging when operating at pace across towns, cities and rural routes. Our shared focus with Zapgo on making EV charging effortless for drivers gives fleets more confidence to electrify faster and operate more sustainably.”

Zapgo’s continued expansion across regional and remote communities makes the network an ideal fit for fleets travelling long distances or operating outside major metropolitan hubs. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating EV adoption while supporting businesses in lowering emissions and operating more sustainably.

Paua operates the UK’s largest aggregated EV charging network for fleets, enabling access to more than 69,000 charge point connectors including the country’s broadest mix of rapid and eHGV ready sites. Paua offers fleets public access, home reimbursement, powerful controls, dashboard API’s and a unique salary sacrifice solution helping customers as they decarbonise their businesses.

