TPS accelerates EV adoption in VW Group parts delivery fleet

TPS, the parts business of Volkswagen Group UK, has taken further steps to electrify its delivery fleet, doubling the volume of electric vehicles on its 680-strong fleet over the past 12 months.
Following successful pilots with a number of CUPRA Born and Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo models, TPS is supercharging its parts deliveries with more than one in ten vehicles on the fleet now electric.
This means that across the UK’s 83 TPS centres, which provide genuine Volkswagen Group parts for independent workshops and bodyshops across the UK for vehicles from the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, CUPRA, Škoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands, 88 EVs are now in active service. These include CUPRA Born and ID. Buzz Cargo models, as well as the all-new Volkswagen eTransporter.
Adding more electric vehicles into the TPS fleet allows Volkswagen Group to drive more sustainable business operations and supports its regenerate+ holistic ESG programme. The new EVs are expected to save 1,384 tonnes of CO2 over the three-year contract lifecycle, equivalent to the annual emissions of around 500 small vans. More are planned for 2026 as current vehicles come round for renewal.
Catherine Baker, One Aftersales Director for Volkswagen Group UK, said: “The addition of the new EVs is a major boost to our strategy to electrify the TPS delivery fleet.
“Plans to accelerate our EV journey help to pave the way for our business to cut significantly its UK carbon footprint, driving the transformation of our delivery service that will benefit both the planet and our customers.”
In addition to making improvements through new delivery vehicles, over 50 TPS centres how have EV charging points; four have solar panels to further support the switch to sustainable power.