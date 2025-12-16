Headline News

Fleet Management

RHA backs 50mph HGV speed limit on Scottish roads

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - 07:08
The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has welcomed a Scottish Government announcement that the HGV speed limit for on Scotland’s trunk roads is to be increased to 50mph.

The trade association supporting people and businesses in the road transport industry has campaigned over many years for the current 40mph to be increased.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has announced that the Government will be starting the Parliamentary process to alter the trunk road limit following a public consultation.

Martin Reid, RHA

Martin Reid, the RHA’s Policy Director for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said: “We applaud the Scottish Government for this announcement. We have engaged in productive discussions with the Government, and they have listened and acted.

“This is tremendous news for Scotland’s road haulage industry. We believe it will make these roads safer, reduce emissions and help regional and national economic growth.

“We know through the trial on the A9 that when the speed differential between cars and trucks is reduced it also reduces the likelihood of risky overtaking.

“We also know that lorries use less fuel and create fewer emissions when they can drive at 50mph.

“This change will also rebalance the competitive disadvantage faced by hauliers in Scotland, compared to those in England and Wales, because of the current 40mph trunk road HGV speed limit.

“When journeys take less time, they create savings which can be passed on to customers, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the Scottish economy.”

The RHA has indicated that it will work with the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland to support its implementation.

