Mercedes-Benz Trucks adds VEV to TruckCharge service

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has strengthened its free TruckCharge consultancy service by appointing VEV as a new strategic partner, supporting customers as they transition towards more sustainable transport operations.
Backed by Vitol, VEV provides a proprietary software platform, VEV-IQ, which brings vehicles, charging infrastructure and power management together within a single operator portal. The integration is designed to simplify the move to electric trucks by giving fleets clearer visibility and control over their charging and energy requirements.
Ibrahim Kraria, eMobility trucks eConsultancy manager at Daimler Truck UK, said: “By adding a top player like VEV as a partner for our TruckCharge service, we’re now able to give customers the best service in the market – the best truck, the best charging solutions, and now the best installation partner.
“Our customers tell us that our TruckCharge eConsultancy is the best on the market and the most useful resource available, which has been a key factor in Mercedes-Benz Trucks becoming the market leader for electric HGVs in the UK.
“The addition of VEV as a partner allows us to continue growing our market share and providing even better support to our customers.”
Mercedes-Benz Trucks launched the TruckCharge service to help operators identify the charging infrastructure they need both now and in the future, supporting progress towards long-term decarbonisation targets. The consultancy takes a holistic approach, helping fleets understand not only technical requirements but also the wider commercial implications of electrification.
As part of the service, customers receive detailed analysis of costs and benefits, including guidance on available subsidies, grants and tax incentives that can help reduce the overall cost of switching to electric trucks.
Kraria added: “It is important to help customers understand how to overcome any perceived obstacles to switching to operating electric trucks.”
Research conducted by VEV’s in-house data team indicates that up to 30% of logistics fleets could already be electrified without requiring major changes to their existing operations. This suggests that, for many operators, the transition to electric HGVs could be achieved more quickly and easily than expected.
Andrew Brown, strategic partnerships director at VEV, said: “Our mission is to help set businesses up for success in an electric future.
“In many cases, our analysis of duty cycles and site constraints shows that vehicles can electrify immediately with no operational compromise, proving that electrified fleets are not only sustainable, but a smart business move.
“We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Daimler Truck to support the dealer network and their customers to accelerate this transition.”
In addition to consultancy and technical support, Mercedes-Benz Trucks can also arrange financing options for charging installations through Daimler Truck Financial Services, helping fleets manage upfront investment as they electrify their operations.