Headline News

Northern Ireland moves to tackle drink driving re-offending rates

Monday, July 12, 2021 - 10:55
No Comments
828 Views
Drink Driving, General News, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Police, Top News

The Northern Irish Government has announced a change to legislation which will automatically offer those convicted of drink drive offences the opportunity to undertake rehabilitation training.

drink drivingThe move, announced by infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon on 25 June, is designed to tackle drink driving re-offending rates.

At present referral to the rehabilitation course is at the discretion of the court. However the change to the law will make referral automatic – unless for special reasons the court decides attendance would be inappropriate.

Anyone who completes the approved rehabilitation training, known as the Course for Drink Drive Offenders, will also have their disqualification period reduced by up to 25%.

Nichola Mallon said: “The challenge to curb drink driving is not only about enforcement – it is also about education. I want to make sure people who are convicted of drink driving learn from their experience and – crucially – do not go on to offend again.

“These courses are crucial in making a positive difference, not only for the individual offenders who complete the training, but also for the wider community sharing the use of the roads.

“While the change in legislation will make referral to the course automatic, the decision to enrol will remain voluntary. That said, based on the current level of take up, this change has the potential to more than double the number of course participants.”

Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has commissioned a number of reconviction studies to examine the impact and value of the course in reducing re-offending.

The most recent study demonstrates that people who have completed a course are less likely to reoffend than those who have not attended.

 

Tags
,

Related Article

digital side mirror

MAN introduces digital side mirror system for...

Jul 12, 2021No Comments

MAN has introduced a range of new technical features for its TGX, TGS, TGM and TGL trucks, including a digital side mirror system. The MAN OptiView mirror

used van

Record breaking used van au...

Growing demand for used vans are driving the UK’s

Jul 12, 2021
DVSA

Wren Kitchens reaches DVSA ...

Wren Kitchens has been recognised by the DVSA with

Jul 12, 2021
salary sacrifice

EDF takes delivery of 500th...

EDF’s Jas Sangha has become the 500th employee to

Jul 12, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,368 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201941,502 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201828,632 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201826,658 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,122 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing