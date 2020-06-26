RHA gives HGV Heroes the recognition they deserve

Since the UK’s plunge into lockdown on 23 March the nation’s reliance on truckers to deliver food, medicines and the all-important personal protection equipment to NHS frontliners has been massive – and the penny has finally dropped. The UK haulage industry does an incredible job – not just in times of hardship but every single day of the year.
Now, the Road Haulage Association has launched ‘HGV Heroes’ – a campaign that recognises the industry’s workers and the job they do, 24/7/365.
From now until 13 August, the RHA will be celebrating the industry’s driving force with HGV Heroes which is open to anyone who works in the sector: drivers, logistics champions and admin teams – it doesn’t matter.
Commenting, RHA chief executive, Richard Burnett said: “The UK’s road freight industry isn’t just about trucks, it’s about people. It’s about those who’ve quite literally gone the extra mile to keep the nation fed and protected during an incredibly difficult and challenging time.
“HGV Heroes will ensure that they are not just remembered as getting us all through some very dark times – we should be celebrating them every single day.”
Each entry will receive an HGV Hero ‘thank you’ certificate. At the end of the campaign one lucky nominee will be chosen at random for an additional prize.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us to say ‘thank you’, let’s not waste it. Without them we have nothing,” Richard added.