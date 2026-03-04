Logistics industry views Spring Statement as a missed opportunity

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered yesterday’s (03/03/2026) Spring Statement against a backdrop of renewed oil market volatility and fragile economic growth. For the UK logistics and transport industry, the update offered little in the way of fresh relief, leaving operators exposed to rising diesel prices and continued uncertainty over Fuel Duty beyond the summer.
With geopolitical tensions escalating in the Middle East and Brent crude climbing sharply, the sector now faces the dual challenge of steady demand and potentially surging operating costs.
Oil Market Volatility Puts Fleets on Alert
Oil markets reacted strongly over the weekend, with the risk premium returning to crude prices. Paul Holland, Managing Director for UK/ANZ Fleet at Corpay, highlighted how quickly conditions can shift. “The sharp move in oil markets over the weekend is a clear reminder of how quickly fuel costs can turn. Brent crude briefly jumped into the low $80s after the latest escalation in the Middle East, with the risk premium now firmly back in the price.”
For fleet operators, volatility can be as damaging as sustained high prices. Holland added: “For UK fleets, the key issue is not just whether pump prices rise, but how volatile they may become in the weeks ahead. We know that even short-term disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of global oil supply, can ripple through wholesale markets very quickly.”
At the time of writing, crude had moved higher still, intensifying concerns that diesel prices could follow suit in the coming weeks.
Spring Statement Leaves Cost Base Largely Unchanged
From a logistics standpoint, the Spring Statement contained no major new measures aimed at reducing transport costs. Nishith Rastogi, founder and CEO at Locus, said: “From a logistics perspective, the Spring Statement leaves operators facing largely unchanged cost conditions.
“Growth remains modest and there has been no additional support on transport costs, while the 5p fuel duty cut runs to the end of August with staged increases scheduled from September.
“At the same time, oil price volatility is pushing diesel higher. That combination keeps fuel as the most sensitive line in fleet economics.
“When volumes are steady rather than rising, increases in fuel feed directly into cost per mile and contract margin.
“Operators cannot rely on additional demand to dilute that movement, so route viability and pricing discipline come under closer scrutiny through the second half of the year.”
His comments reflect a broader concern within the logistics and haulage community that without robust demand growth, higher fuel costs cannot easily be absorbed or offset. Instead, they feed directly into pricing negotiations and operational decisions.
Fuel Duty Debate Intensifies
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK, described the Spring Statement as a missed opportunity to stimulate economic growth through fuel taxation reform.
“This was a missed economic growth opportunity for the Chancellor amid a new damaging oil crisis. With refineries, oil tankers, and the Straits of Hormuz being targeted, oil prices will continue to climb relentlessly.”
He warned that a sustained surge could have sharper consequences. “A sustained rise in Brent to $100 could add 10-20p per litre to petrol and diesel within weeks, based on historical patterns—similar to the surges seen in 2022 when oil hit $120 amid the Ukraine invasion.”
Cox also criticised long-term energy policy. “For over two decades, our clueless politicians have not planned to be self-sufficient in oil and gas production. They should be held to account for making the UK reliant on imports. FairFuelUK continues to call on Rachel Reeves to cut Fuel Duty, but at the very least keep it frozen for the lifetime of this parliament.
“Independent retailers are held to ransom by ruthless cash-grabbing wholesalers and the big brands. So, I call for FairFuelUK’s PumpWatch to be rigorously and legally implemented to prevent the inevitable opportunistic profiteering. We will see punitive hikes, as the secret pump pricing algorithm that makes no logical sense to anyone will be ruthlessly exploited yet again by the fuel supply chain.”
With the temporary 5p Fuel Duty cut due to run until the end of August, attention is already turning to what happens in September and whether the Government will extend the relief.
Data, Discipline and Resilience
Against this uncertain backdrop, fleet operators are focusing on what they can control. Holland said: “What fleet operators are telling us is simple. They want tighter visibility and more control when markets move like this. Small swings at the pump add up fast across a large vehicle base.”
He emphasised the importance of proactive management. “The next step for many businesses is practical. Monitor fuel data closely, review purchasing behaviour and make sure policies are doing the job. In periods like this, the organisations that stay closest to their fuel data are usually the ones that manage the cost shock best.”
Fuel remains one of the largest variable costs in logistics. As Rastogi noted, when volumes are flat rather than expanding, there is little room to dilute rising per-mile costs. That reality puts greater emphasis on route optimisation, pricing discipline and contract structuring as the industry moves into the second half of the year.
Outlook for the Transport Sector
The Spring Statement may have aimed to signal fiscal stability, but for the logistics and transport sector, stability will largely depend on global oil markets rather than domestic policy alone.
If Brent crude continues to climb, diesel prices are likely to follow, squeezing margins across haulage, distribution and passenger transport. Without additional government intervention on Fuel Duty, businesses may need to pass on costs, renegotiate contracts or intensify efficiency measures.
For an industry that keeps the UK economy moving, the coming months will test both operational agility and financial resilience.