CPD invests in UK’s first off-grid vehicle conversion workshop

Construction has begun at CPD Bodies’ headquarters in Stockton-on-Tees on what is set to become the UK’s first fully off-grid, renewable-powered commercial vehicle conversion workshop. The landmark development aims to redefine sustainable manufacturing within the UK light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector.
Backed by a substantial six-figure initial investment, the project represents a significant step towards CPD’s commitment to operate entirely on green energy by the end of 2026. Once completed, the new facility will be powered primarily by on-site solar generation supported by battery storage, creating a self-sufficient energy ecosystem. In its first year of operation, the workshop is projected to cut operational carbon emissions by an estimated 62%.
Founded in 2009, CPD Bodies has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most agile LCV sales and conversion specialists, supplying expertly built, road-ready commercial vehicles. The company maintains a large stock of unregistered chassis and delivers on-site Type-Approved conversions and OEM-compliant builds. Combined with transparent digital production tracking and award-winning customer service, this vertically integrated approach allows CPD to offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution for SMEs and national fleets alike. That same agility is now being applied to environmental transformation.
In addition to the new off-grid workshop, CPD has secured certified green electricity for all remaining workshops from 2026 onwards and is implementing site-wide solar installations across its Teesside manufacturing campus. The initiative reflects a broader strategy to embed renewable energy at the core of its operations while supporting customers’ sustainability goals.
The investment comes during a period of strong industry recognition for the North East manufacturer. CPD has been shortlisted for the 2026 Made in the North East Awards in the Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturer category, named category winner for What Van? Converter of the Year 2026, and shortlisted for Fleet News Converter of the Year.
Founder and Managing Director of CPD Bodies, Cathal Doocey said: “This is not about future ambition, it’s about action. Construction being underway demonstrates our belief that sustainable manufacturing must be commercially viable and regionally rooted. We are investing here in the North East to create a facility that supports green jobs, strengthens our customers’ supply chain credentials and reduces our environmental impact in measurable terms.”
The new renewable-powered facility is scheduled to open during the week commencing 11 May 2026. Customers, suppliers, industry press and OEM partners will be invited to a series of launch events at CPD’s expanded visitor and training centre, showcasing the workshop’s capabilities and sustainable infrastructure.
As steel rises on site, CPD Bodies is positioning itself not only as a specialist in LCV conversions but as a renewable-powered manufacturing partner for the next generation of UK fleets, aligning operational efficiency with measurable carbon reduction in a rapidly evolving commercial vehicle market.