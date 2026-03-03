Road Transport Expo returns this summer

Road Transport Expo (RTX) will return to NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire from 30 June to 2 July 2026, with organisers confirming that registration is now officially open for what is expected to be the show’s busiest year to date.
Now firmly established as one of the most important fixtures in the UK road‑haulage calendar, RTX 2026 will deliver a three‑day programme packed with new vehicle launches, hands‑on demonstrations, and expert insight for HGV fleet operators.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Road Transport Expo back to NAEC Stoneleigh this summer. Every year the industry raises the bar and 2026 is shaping up to be our most ambitious show yet,” said Vic Bunby, RTX Show Director. “RTX is built around what this sector genuinely needs – space, access to the right people and the opportunity to get hands‑on with the latest vehicles and technology.”
Major OEMs confirmed and new models set for debut
Visitors can expect a strong presence from leading truck manufacturers, with bold line‑ups, new model unveilings and detailed product walk‑arounds forming a central part of the show. RTX continues to attract the industry’s biggest names because it offers operators the chance to climb into cabs, test new safety and efficiency technologies, and speak directly with technical experts.
The exhibitor base spans the full road‑transport ecosystem – from start‑ups to established brands, and from recruitment specialists to compliance and consultancy providers – ensuring the event caters to every operational need.
Ride & Drive returns
The popular Ride & Drive experience will once again allow qualified visitors to get behind the wheel of the latest vehicles. Attendees wishing to take part are reminded to bring their HGV licence details.
Free seminar programme focused on real‑world operator challenges
RTX’s free seminar programme returns with sessions addressing the issues shaping fleet operations today, including compliance, fuel strategy, fleet decarbonisation, skills shortages, vehicle safety, and the pace of regulatory change.
The show’s relaxed, operator‑focused layout at NAEC Stoneleigh makes it easy for visitors to engage with manufacturers, regulators, training providers and fellow fleet managers.
Free to attend – registration now open
RTX remains free to attend, and visitors are encouraged to register early to receive updates as new exhibitors and seminar sessions are announced.
Register now at roadtransportexpo.co.uk and join the industry at NAEC Stoneleigh from 30 June to 2 July 2026.