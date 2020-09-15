Headline News

FUSO eCanter travels the world

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 08:05
No Comments
858 Views
eCanter, Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, FUSO, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Within the last year the FUSO eCanter, Daimler Truck’s first all-electric light-duty truck in small-series production, has visited several countries to promote all-electric urban delivery. Displaying the technology of its innovative e-drive and the benefits of the vehicle to government officials, potential customers, media and the general public, the eCanter visited Taipei (Taiwan, China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Chennai (India) on the Asian continent. As part of a larger marketing campaign, the locally emission-free truck also stopped in Sydney (Australia), Auckland (New Zealand) and Johannesburg (South Africa).

FUSO eCanter

The FUSO eCanter attracts interest from wildlife in South Africa

Taking into consideration the more than 170 vehicles in daily customer operations in Japan, Europe and the United States, the FUSO eCanter has now proven itself as a reliable all-electric light-duty truck on five continents. Companies such as AB InBev (South Africa), as well as Australia Post (Australia) were able to experience the vehicle as part of their urban delivery operations. During its world tour the eCanter received overwhelmingly positive feedback from local FUSO distributors, customers, media and the public. Drivers particularly appreciated the instantaneous torque and the lack of engine noise, as they experienced less fatigue while operating the truck. Logistic companies recognized the eCanter for providing a potential answer to their need of sustainable, ecological mobility solutions for their fleets.

FUSO eCanter

The FUSO eCanter on Weiheke Island, New Zealand

“The FUSO eCanter is our answer to the public’s need for a zero-emission, very quiet truck for inner-city distribution. It helps to solve the increasing noise and pollution problems in urban environments across the globe. With ample range and payload, it easily meets the inner-city short-range distribution requirements of our customers”, said Hartmut Schick, President and CEO Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC).

FUSO celebrated the global launch of the eCanter in September 2017 and has since delivered the vehicle to numerous customers around the globe. With the eCanter, FUSO is a global leader in electric trucks, working towards providing sustainable, CO2-neutral transport for both people and goods. FUSO thereby is an essential part of the sustainability strategy of Daimler Truck AG, which aims to have all new vehicles in the Triad (Europe, North America, and Japan) “tank-to-wheel” CO2-neutral by 2039.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Labcraft

Labcraft lighting solution helps coach operat...

Sep 15, 2020No Comments

Greys of Ely, one of the leading coach hire operators in East Anglia, have installed an external Labcraft lighting system to their luxury coaches in order to

First Bus Scotland

First Bus Scotland awarded ...

First Bus Scotland is delighted to have been awarded

Sep 15, 2020
Ateca

SEAT reinvigorates the succ...

SEAT is reinvigorating its successful Ateca with the introduction

Sep 15, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Arocs

James Burrell builds toward...

Leading independent builders’ merchant James Burrell became one of

Sep 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201920,598 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,876 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,198 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,334 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing