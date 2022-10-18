VodaFone
Headline News

Fuel

Rivus Academy explores the use of Alternative Fuel in commercial fleets

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 - 09:43
No Comments
396 Views
Fuel, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Leading fleet solutions provider, Rivus, hosted more than 20 key fleet management customers at its exclusive October Alternative Fuel Academy held at Cranmore Park in the Midlands.

Delegates included Fleet and Transport Managers, Technical Engineers and Sustainability Managers from some of the UK’s most critical fleets who joined in a packed agenda of presentations and panel discussions, to share knowledge and insights on the future of alternative fuels and their experiences of transitioning to a low emission fleet.

Alternative Fuels team at Rivus: (L-R) Thomas Maerz, Chelsie Fitzharris, Guy Fawcus, Sarah Gray, Angus McDowall.

The Rivus Academy is a platform for like-minded fleet experts and attendees were welcomed by Thomas Maerz, Chief Development Officer at Rivus, who shared the latest developments from its Alternative Fuels team, including insights on measuring carbon dioxide reduction and the importance of doing so.

Attendees of Rivus Academy events now get exclusive access to content and insights shared during the day, through its online Academy Knowledge Hub.

Enerveo, Rivus’ charging partner, presented insights on things to consider when planning EV charging infrastructure, and global manufacturer Iveco discussed the latest line up of alternative fuel options across its extensive range of light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles for road and off-road use.

Workshop sessions focused on a recent Hydrogen fleet study, exploring green Hydrogen and identifying the best use case for commercial fleets. The study explored future hydrogen projects and the cost of hydrogen refuelling stations. The key takeaway and recommendations summarised that there are specific use cases where Hydrogen will be an ideal fit for certain fleets, but investment into infrastructure is key and needed now.

To tackle the challenge of futureproofing for AFV fleets there was a workshop on the workings of a garage for an alternative fuel fleet, discussing required adaptations, tooling and training, plus some of the equipment required in the workshop for attendees to learn more about. The session provided in depth information on what happens to AFVs when in garages for service, maintenance and repair, which proved timely as Rivus reported a 235% increase in demand for service, maintenance and repair for alternative fuel fleets over the last 12 months.

Sarah Gray, Head of Alternative Fuels at Rivus, concluded: “Following on from the success of our Electric Vehicle academy in March, the Alternative Fuel Academy provided another engaging day where customers and industry partners were at ease to bring their experiences and share with others. Participants can now access exclusive content through our Academy Knowledge Hub and use these actionable insights to help them and their teams at whatever stage of the fleet transition they are at. The event was well attended and post event feedback from our guests has been really positive so far, with all guests saying they felt more knowledgeable on alternative fuels overall, and better connected with people that can support them.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

ZF sets new industry benchmarks for safety an...

Oct 18, 2022No Comments

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has presented the future of intelligent truck-trailers by unveiling two advanced innovation vehicles. Uniquely able to combine truck and trailer technologies

Jeremy Hunt

Emergency Budget: What it m...

The Chancellor’s Emergency Budget has some serious implications for

Oct 18, 2022
HGV Fuel Tank

New research highlights an ...

The World Benchmarking Alliance’s new Transport Benchmark highlights an

Oct 18, 2022

NWH launches new HGV drivin...

Recycling and waste management company, The NWH Group, has

Oct 17, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Man delivering parcels

    Why sustainable home delivery ...

    Two seemingly conflicting trends are

    Oct 13, 20225,328 Views
    BMW M2

    The all-new BMW M2

    The new BMW M2 builds

    Oct 13, 20223,894 Views

    Road freight industry braces f...

    The average price-per-mile for haulage

    Oct 13, 20223,768 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,468 Views
    loading docks for trucks at warehouse

    Volta Trucks and Siemens partn...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Oct 14, 20223,378 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,350 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,642 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,318 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202246,530 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,924 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing