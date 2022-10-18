Rivus Academy explores the use of Alternative Fuel in commercial fleets

Leading fleet solutions provider, Rivus, hosted more than 20 key fleet management customers at its exclusive October Alternative Fuel Academy held at Cranmore Park in the Midlands.
Delegates included Fleet and Transport Managers, Technical Engineers and Sustainability Managers from some of the UK’s most critical fleets who joined in a packed agenda of presentations and panel discussions, to share knowledge and insights on the future of alternative fuels and their experiences of transitioning to a low emission fleet.
The Rivus Academy is a platform for like-minded fleet experts and attendees were welcomed by Thomas Maerz, Chief Development Officer at Rivus, who shared the latest developments from its Alternative Fuels team, including insights on measuring carbon dioxide reduction and the importance of doing so.
Attendees of Rivus Academy events now get exclusive access to content and insights shared during the day, through its online Academy Knowledge Hub.
Enerveo, Rivus’ charging partner, presented insights on things to consider when planning EV charging infrastructure, and global manufacturer Iveco discussed the latest line up of alternative fuel options across its extensive range of light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles for road and off-road use.
Workshop sessions focused on a recent Hydrogen fleet study, exploring green Hydrogen and identifying the best use case for commercial fleets. The study explored future hydrogen projects and the cost of hydrogen refuelling stations. The key takeaway and recommendations summarised that there are specific use cases where Hydrogen will be an ideal fit for certain fleets, but investment into infrastructure is key and needed now.
To tackle the challenge of futureproofing for AFV fleets there was a workshop on the workings of a garage for an alternative fuel fleet, discussing required adaptations, tooling and training, plus some of the equipment required in the workshop for attendees to learn more about. The session provided in depth information on what happens to AFVs when in garages for service, maintenance and repair, which proved timely as Rivus reported a 235% increase in demand for service, maintenance and repair for alternative fuel fleets over the last 12 months.
Sarah Gray, Head of Alternative Fuels at Rivus, concluded: “Following on from the success of our Electric Vehicle academy in March, the Alternative Fuel Academy provided another engaging day where customers and industry partners were at ease to bring their experiences and share with others. Participants can now access exclusive content through our Academy Knowledge Hub and use these actionable insights to help them and their teams at whatever stage of the fleet transition they are at. The event was well attended and post event feedback from our guests has been really positive so far, with all guests saying they felt more knowledgeable on alternative fuels overall, and better connected with people that can support them.”