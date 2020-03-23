Total Lubrifiants unveils its new can

New colors, new labels and a more ergonomic design: that’s what you’ll find on the new can that Total Lubrifiants* has unveiled for its entire range of TOTAL and ELF lubricants.
In addition to these design developments, Total Lubrifiants contributes to the Group’s ambition to become the major in responsible energy. In particular, a reduction in the weight of cans will prevent the emission of 9,500 tons of CO2 equivalent** each year owing to raw materials savings.
A can at the forefront of innovation
The new TOTAL and ELF cans are a major step forward! They’re more practical and easier to read, with an attention to detail that aids consumers by showcasing the product’s premium quality.
Who hasn’t found himself looking at a row of motor oils on the shelf, unsure of which product to choose? With the new TOTAL cans, consumers can identify the product they need at a glance, thanks to the color coding: Platinum for top-tier, Silver for mid-tier and Bronze for entry range products. Buyers can then zoom in on the product they need by checking the new label, which is much clearer and easier to read.
A unique label designed to look like a dashboard
The essential product information curves around the brand name, similar to a car dashboard, displaying the viscosity, manufacturer approvals and a QR code that can be used to confirm the product’s authenticity in a flash. It’s a label unlike any other and a radical advance in relaying information about the lubricants.
Better ergonomics for an enhanced customer experience
The new can offers a new design with a more ergonomic handle that makes it easier to grasp and carry.
The cap has been functionally redesigned as well, to make it easier to fill the oil sump when replacing or topping up.
“We have always offered products that are very simple for customers to decipher,” says Jean Parizot, Vice President Automotive at Total Lubrifiants. “But today’s shoppers need different information about products and how to use them, so we decided to redesign our cans by giving them a new shape, color and label. The challenge was to maintain a distinctive design so consumers find it even easier to identify our TOTAL and ELF products. I think we achieved our goal, and the results are on a par with our lubricant’s performance — in other words, excellent!”
The new TOTAL and ELF cans will be rolled out gradually in every market where the brands are available beginning in January 2020.
* Total Lubrifiants is the company that sells TOTAL lubricants.
** Calculated on the basis of volumes and ADEME CO2 conversion factor.