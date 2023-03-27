VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Palfinger Tail-lift

TNS 365 helps Palfinger enhance response times

Monday, March 27, 2023 - 10:23
No Comments
474 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

One of the UK’s most trusted tail lift providers says working with an emergency breakdown specialist is helping it to further enhance response times for callouts.

Palfinger is one of the UK’s largest providers of tail lifts, with a strong presence in numerous market sectors including logistics, waste management, emergency services, local authorities, leasing and rentals. Based in Welwyn Garden City, it offers more than 40 products covering lift capacities between 500kg and 4,000kg.

Palfinger tail-lift

Image: Palfinger

The company overhauled its aftercare provision in 2021 as part of a strategy to further improve customer service and turned to call centre and breakdown specialist TNS 365 to help. Founded by Adam Drake, TNS 365 is a specialist in call centre provision and runs its own commercial vehicle and trailer breakdown repair team, so is highly experienced in this sector.

Luke Webster, head of customer care, said: “Palfinger has become one of the UK’s top brands by providing aftersales care to the same high standards as its products. This required specialist support to run our nationwide network of premium partners operating over 300 engineers”.

“We had a previous service covering out-of-hours calls for us, but they were only able to provide us with limited information on job status. TNS 365 provided us with a dashboard and KPIs, so we have real-time data and much more interaction”.

“TNS 365 now handles our complete call-out service with direct access to our 24/7, 365 support network. They have fitted right into our business, effectively as an extension to our team. Also, they have helped us to further improve our response times as our SLA requires an engineer to be with the vehicle within 90 minutes.”

Working with TNS 365 has enabled Palfinger to further develop its in-house technical team that supports the mobile engineers. “Outsourcing the management of the service network has freed us up to focus fully on the continued development of our technical service team,” added Luke.

“This means that when a breakdown agent arrives at a customer’s vehicle, we have experts on hand to advise them and make sure that our first-time fix rate remains high and ultimately keep our customers satisfied.”

TNS 365 is a fast-growing provider of pay-as-you-go breakdown services, in and out-of-hours call handling, and full network service management. Its call handling clients include tail lift providers, tyre fitters, HGV repair specialists and vehicle hire companies. Its breakdown customers include a wide range of commercial vehicle operators.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Ferytrans chilled trailer

Ferytrans cut fridge emissions and fuel costs...

Mar 27, 2023No Comments

A logistics operator is reducing emissions and fuel consumption from its fridge units thanks to a unique bolt-on hybrid system. Ferytrans is a dedicated provider of temperature-controlled

DX Trucks at a depot

DX announce the opening of ...

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel

Mar 27, 2023
Be. EV team, up with Stockport Council to bring EV charging stations to the council carparks

Stockport Council and Be.EV...

Electric vehicle charging network Be.EV and Stockport Council have

Mar 27, 2023

RAC: London’s ULEZ expans...

As a result of a Freedom of Information (FOI)

Mar 27, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Case study: Maurice Flynn ...

    Providing vital support to those

    Mar 23, 20234,344 Views
    HGVs at sunrise

    Global shippers and hauliers j...

    The HGVzero action group has

    Mar 20, 20234,236 Views
    Truck Driver

    Where are we now with the HGV ...

    In January 2022, the HGV

    Mar 22, 20233,924 Views
    Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

    Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter ...

    Stockport-based Robert Walker has taken

    Mar 24, 20233,210 Views
    H2Accelerate

    H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydro...

    The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund

    Mar 20, 20233,198 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022130,230 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202288,536 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202250,466 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202246,020 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202227,588 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Ferytrans chilled trailer

    Ferytrans cut fridge emissions...

    A logistics operator is reducing

    Mar 27, 2023
    DX Trucks at a depot

    DX announce the opening of two...

    DX, a leading provider of

    Mar 27, 2023
    Palfinger Tail-lift

    TNS 365 helps Palfinger enhanc...

    One of the UK’s most

    Mar 27, 2023
    Be. EV team, up with Stockport Council to bring EV charging stations to the council carparks

    Stockport Council and Be.EV to...

    Electric vehicle charging network Be.EV

    Mar 27, 2023

    RAC: London’s ULEZ expansion

    As a result of a

    Mar 27, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing