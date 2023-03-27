TNS 365 helps Palfinger enhance response times

One of the UK’s most trusted tail lift providers says working with an emergency breakdown specialist is helping it to further enhance response times for callouts.
Palfinger is one of the UK’s largest providers of tail lifts, with a strong presence in numerous market sectors including logistics, waste management, emergency services, local authorities, leasing and rentals. Based in Welwyn Garden City, it offers more than 40 products covering lift capacities between 500kg and 4,000kg.
The company overhauled its aftercare provision in 2021 as part of a strategy to further improve customer service and turned to call centre and breakdown specialist TNS 365 to help. Founded by Adam Drake, TNS 365 is a specialist in call centre provision and runs its own commercial vehicle and trailer breakdown repair team, so is highly experienced in this sector.
Luke Webster, head of customer care, said: “Palfinger has become one of the UK’s top brands by providing aftersales care to the same high standards as its products. This required specialist support to run our nationwide network of premium partners operating over 300 engineers”.
“We had a previous service covering out-of-hours calls for us, but they were only able to provide us with limited information on job status. TNS 365 provided us with a dashboard and KPIs, so we have real-time data and much more interaction”.
“TNS 365 now handles our complete call-out service with direct access to our 24/7, 365 support network. They have fitted right into our business, effectively as an extension to our team. Also, they have helped us to further improve our response times as our SLA requires an engineer to be with the vehicle within 90 minutes.”
Working with TNS 365 has enabled Palfinger to further develop its in-house technical team that supports the mobile engineers. “Outsourcing the management of the service network has freed us up to focus fully on the continued development of our technical service team,” added Luke.
“This means that when a breakdown agent arrives at a customer’s vehicle, we have experts on hand to advise them and make sure that our first-time fix rate remains high and ultimately keep our customers satisfied.”
TNS 365 is a fast-growing provider of pay-as-you-go breakdown services, in and out-of-hours call handling, and full network service management. Its call handling clients include tail lift providers, tyre fitters, HGV repair specialists and vehicle hire companies. Its breakdown customers include a wide range of commercial vehicle operators.