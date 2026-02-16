Headline News

FVTH opens purpose-built depot in Wraysbury

Monday, February 16, 2026 - 10:55
FVTH has officially moved from its Colnbrook maintenance depot to a purpose-built facility just ten minutes away in Wraysbury, near Junction 13 of the M25.

The new depot, strategically located to support fleets in West London and around Heathrow Airport, reflects FVTH’s ongoing commitment to customer service and its growth within the fleet management and vehicle rental sector.

Set on a 1.2-acre site within the Fowles Waste Management premises, the Wraysbury depot has been several months in construction and is already operational, although final works are expected to be completed by early 2026.

The facility will handle vehicle maintenance, contract hire services, and short-term rental vehicles, providing a central hub for FVTH’s expanding customer base.

Tim Houghton, Managing Director of FVTH, commented: “Very exciting times for FVTH as we move to our new site in Wraysbury – a lovely facility to serve our customers in and around West London. The ideal place for our customers’ vehicle maintenance and rental.”

The Wraysbury depot opens in time for FVTH’s 40th anniversary in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history. Investing in its own infrastructure ensures FVTH can continue delivering high-quality services, whether through long-term contract hire or short-term rental solutions.

The new facility represents an important chapter in FVTH’s ongoing journey, reinforcing its presence in the fleet management and vehicle rental industry while enhancing support for customers across the region.

