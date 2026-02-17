Headline News

Insite Reports 89% HGV Skills Bootcamp Pass Rate

Insite announces 89% practical test pass rate

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - 05:35
Insite has published its 2025 Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving results, revealing an 89% practical test pass rate among candidates completing its courses.

The figure significantly outperforms the current national LGV pass rate of 61.1% for the 2025–26 financial year to date. The national data covers all LGV training formats, not just Skills Bootcamps.

Insite Reports 89% HGV Skills Bootcamp Pass Rate

Image: Insite

Near-Perfect CPC Success Rate

Insite also reported that 99.98% of drivers who qualified through its programmes went on to pass their Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) qualification test.

Strong results were also achieved across the three theory modules:

  • 83% passed the multiple-choice module
  • 96% passed the hazard perception test
  • 91% passed the case study module

All pass rates were achieved within the two attempts permitted under the Skills Bootcamp model, with no additional self-funded retakes required.

Supporting UK Businesses at Scale

Insite was the largest provider of HGV Skills Bootcamps for businesses under the initiative launched by the Department for Education (DfE) in 2021.

In total, the company trained more than 4,500 new HGV drivers across 1,100 UK organisations through the scheme. Of those who completed training, more than 85% moved directly into employment, delivering an immediate boost to the UK workforce and wider economy.

Image: Insite

Industry Impact and Funding Concerns

James Clifford, CEO of Insite, reflected on the programme’s success and the end of centralised funding: “While 2025 marked the last year of centralised funding for Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving, it is important to reflect on the success of the initiative. The pass rates we publish today highlight just how effective they have been in delivering a steady flow of well-trained and competent HGV drivers into the UK workforce.

“When compared with the national LGV pass rate – which has averaged 61% for the last three financial years – it is clear that Skills Bootcamps were a brilliant example of how to provide efficient and cost-effective training. Now that centralised funding has ended, we need to find other ways to help businesses meet their training needs. If training remains too expensive or difficult to access, there is a real risk that businesses will struggle to fulfil essential requirements, or experience periods of inactivity that affect productivity and lead to financial losses.”

Expanded Training Services in 2025

In June 2025, Insite expanded its training offer beyond end-to-end HGV licence acquisition. The enhanced portfolio now includes:

  • Fully managed warehouse training, including forklift driver training, introduction to warehousing and first aid courses
  • Construction training, including CPCS and NPORS-accredited plant training to support safe and compliant site operations

Former Skills Bootcamp clients such as Biffa, Vinci Construction, Clear Channel and DX Group continue to use Insite’s broader managed training services.

Meeting Ongoing Skills Demands

With HGV driver shortages remaining a concern for many sectors, Insite’s results highlight the effectiveness of structured, employer-led training pathways. However, industry leaders warn that without alternative funding mechanisms, businesses may face rising training costs and reduced access to skilled drivers.

As logistics, warehousing and construction employers look for comprehensive workforce solutions, demand for fully managed training services is expected to continue growing in 2026 and beyond

