Rearo drives national expansion with major fleet investment

Bathroom and kitchen surface manufacturer Rearo has completed a significant strategic investment in its logistics division, with the purchase of a new fleet of high volume delivery trucks.
The £400,000 purchase marks a key milestone in the Glasgow-based company’s growth plans, facilitating its ability to enhance service, and deliver reliably across the entire UK mainland.
The new fleet of eight Renault Master 3.5-tonne vehicles will be stationed strategically across Rearo’s national branch network: two in Glasgow, two in Northampton, and one each in Aberdeen, Skelmersdale, Washington, and Rosyth.
This deployment brings Rearo’s total commercial fleet to 12 vehicles, bolstering its last-mile delivery capabilities.
The investment is central to the company’s expansion strategy, which includes targeting 100% growth in commercial sales over the next 12 months. It directly supports the recent development of its depot network, including a new Aberdeen branch that completes its UK-wide geographical coverage.
Commitment to efficiency and sustainability
A key driver for the transport investment was operational and environmental efficiency. The new vehicles – named 2025 Van of the Year – are 200mm lower than their predecessors, improving aerodynamics, and are 30% more fuel-efficient, offering substantial cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.
Rearo recently agreed a partnership with the Dow Group to recycle more than 98% of its waste, positioning it as one of Scotland’s most sustainable businesses.
Robert Lis, transport manager, said: “This is a major advancement for our logistics. The new Renault Masters are not just vehicles; they are a statement of our commitment to smarter, more sustainable operations.”
He added: “A 30% reduction in fuel consumption is a huge improvement, benefiting both our bottom line and our environmental targets. These vans, stationed across our key hubs, ensure we can serve both our domestic and commercial customers more effectively than ever.”
Enabling a reliable national delivery service
This fleet upgrade complements a refined national distribution strategy. Rearo has developed an enhanced computer system to manage stock across all depots and introduced scheduled trunk runs between key locations.
This integrated approach ensures optimised stock movement and minimised delivery times nationwide.
Graham Mercer, managing director of Rearo, said: “Our expanded fleet is the engine behind our national ambition.
“The north and north-east were the final pieces of the jigsaw, and with our new Aberdeen branch and these vans, we can now claim to be a truly UK-wide company. This investment is driven by a commitment to customer service and responsiveness.”
He added: “It allows us to offer a more predictable, reliable, and efficient delivery service to clients from Cornwall to Caithness, supporting our ambitious growth targets in the commercial sector.”
The company is targeting a £12million turnover this year, after rebalancing its business model to focus more on commercial contracts over retail operations.
Recent successes include a £1million-a-year deal with Derbyshire-based roofline products manufacturer Eurocell, and a high-value contract with Benchmarx, the kitchen showroom division of Travis Perkins.