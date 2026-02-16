Bunzl Retail Supplies partners with TIP for major fleet upgrade

TIP Group has completed a major fleet upgrade programme for Bunzl Retail Supplies, supplying a substantial number of new trucks and trailers alongside fully refurbished assets as part of a long-term hire agreement.
The partnership combines operational efficiency with measurable carbon savings, supporting Bunzl Retail Supplies’ sustainability strategy while modernising its UK fleet.
Supporting UK Retail Supply Chains
Bunzl Retail Supplies is a specialist distributor of ‘Goods Not For Resale’ (GNFR), delivering packaging, consumables, fixtures and fittings to retail customers from warehouses and logistics bases across the UK.
To strengthen its transport operations, the business required a flexible fleet solution incorporating both new vehicles and refurbished trailers to extend asset life and reduce environmental impact.
New Trucks and Trailers Supplied
Under the agreement, TIP has supplied:
- Brand new SDC trailers, including both curtainsiders and box vans
- A mix of tri-axle and tandem axle configurations
- ‘Tuck-under’ tail lifts
- DAF trucks, including XF tractor units and 12-tonne and 18-tonne rigid vehicles
All trailers are fitted with TIP Insight’s BrakePlus Electronic Performance Monitoring System to enhance safety, improve compliance and support operational efficiencies.
Both trucks and trailers carry new Bunzl Retail branding and are backed by TIP’s maintenance, repair and compliance management services, ensuring consistent fleet performance and regulatory adherence.
Refurbishment Drives Sustainability Gains
A key element of the agreement was Bunzl’s desire to reduce its carbon footprint by refurbishing part of its existing trailer fleet rather than replacing all assets with new units.
TIP fully refurbished a number of Bunzl’s box van and double deck curtainsider trailers at its 41-bay trailer refurbishment centre in Stoke-on-Trent. The work included:
- Detailed job estimation
- Shot blasting and preparation
- Full repainting
- Replacement component fitment
- Installation of BrakePlus technology
- Application of new livery
The refurbished trailers are expected to gain a ‘second life’ of approximately five years.
Significant CO2e Savings
TIP estimates that refurbishing 17 box van trailers delivered approximately 180 tonnes of CO2e savings through avoided manufacturing emissions. Refurbishing 13 double deck curtainsider trailers saved a further 169 tonnes of CO2e.
In total, Bunzl Retail Supplies achieved around 350 tonnes of CO2e emissions savings by choosing refurbishment rather than newly manufactured replacements — a central benefit of the fleet upgrade programme.
Leadership Perspectives
Craig Duddle, Logistics Fleet and Compliance Manager at Bunzl Retail Supplies, said: “We are continuously looking at ways that we can reduce our ‘carbon footprint’ and, as part of our sustainability journey, we really wanted to explore having some of our trailers refurbished to see how we might extend their useful life. TIP’s capability for fully refurbishing trailers, in addition to providing brand new trailers and trucks, was significant for us. The maintenance, repair, compliance management and telematics services provided are a further boost to the operation of our fleet. We look forward to TIP supporting our business both now and in the years ahead.”
Tom Moore, Joint Account Manager for Bunzl at TIP, added: “We are delighted to have partnered with Bunzl Retail on this major fleet upgrade programme. Supplying a mix of new trailers and trucks together with the refurbishing of some of their existing trailers supports the optimisation of Bunzl’s fleet operations but, at the same time, contributes towards the sustainability goals of their business.”
Adam Stanton, TIP Joint Account Manager, said: “This partnership typifies TIP’s commitment to providing flexible, reliable and sustainable fleet solutions across the UK.”
Flexible and Sustainable Fleet Solutions
The collaboration highlights a growing trend within UK logistics towards balancing fleet renewal with refurbishment to extend asset life and reduce embedded carbon.
By combining new DAF trucks and SDC trailers with second-life refurbished units, Bunzl Retail Supplies has strengthened operational capability while delivering meaningful emissions reductions — demonstrating how fleet modernisation and sustainability can go hand in hand.