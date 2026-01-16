E-Training World launches ‘Know Your Tyres’ driver training module

Tyres are among the most critical components of a vehicle, as they are the only parts that connect the vehicle to the road. Drivers must take care of their tyres and ensure they are in good condition to stay safe and legal while driving. Yet how often do drivers check their tyres, or know what defects to look for?
E-Training World’s brand-new Know Your Tyres driver training module educates drivers on when and how to check tyre tread depth, explains why tyres wear or become damaged, and emphasises the importance of correct tyre inflation. It also identifies the different types of tyres available for electric and hybrid vehicles, vans and more, and educates drivers on how to decode tyre markings and tread types.
Tyres don’t just get worn due to age and use. Harsh driving habits, incorrect tyre inflation, poor wheel alignment, overloading, hitting kerbs, and poorly maintained roads can all cause damage and accelerate tyre wear, increasing the risk of a collision.
Graham Hurdle, managing director at E-Training World, comments, “Tyres have a direct impact on fleet safety and running costs. Underinflated tyres put safety at risk by increasing premature tyre wear and affect your steering and braking, whilst overinflated tyres can reduce the contact patch with the road surface. This means less of the tyre’s tread is in contact with the road, which affects traction and causes uneven wear patterns.
“Incorrectly inflated tyres also increase fleet costs by wearing more quickly and increasing fuel usage. Correct tyre pressure not only helps maintain optimal fuel efficiency but also protects the environment and supports sustainability objectives, with lower CO2 emissions from the vehicle than with incorrect tyre pressures.
“Drivers must carry out routine checks and inspect tyres weekly or before any long-distance drive. Particularly at this time of year, during colder winter weather, tyres are even more critical – providing essential grip on wet and slippery roads. Now is the perfect time to remind drivers of the importance of making regular tyre checks and taking care of their tyres.”
E-Training World is the company that pioneered online driver profiling and training. As well as serving some of the largest fleet operators in the UK, they provide branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector. These include insurance companies, fleet management specialists, accident management providers, driver training businesses, vehicle rental specialists and other fleet sector suppliers.