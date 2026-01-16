Suffolk CC and Believ install first LEVI-funded charge point

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charge point operator (CPO) Believ has installed the first of thousands of planned public EV charge points across Suffolk as part of the council’s Plug in Suffolk Project – a programme designed to accelerate the county’s transition to sustainable transport.
The project uses £5.3 million government funding through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme. This funding is administered through the Department for Transport (DfT), to support the project alongside a £16 million investment from Believ. It marks a significant milestone in the Plug in Suffolk programme, and is Believ’s first LEVI-funded charge point installation. The CPO will take responsibility for the charge point delivery, operation and ongoing maintenance.
The first site, in Ashley Street , Ipswich, features charge points suitable for long-stay or overnight charging, to benefit local residents. The installation will include PAS 1899 compliant infrastructure, which determines the accessibility of public EV charge points. Charge points will be rolled out across residential areas, helping to improve access to EV charging for those without driveways or off-street parking. To support residents further, a local members tariff will offer Suffolk drivers reduced charging rates.
Plug in Suffolk, launched in 2018, aims to ensure that every resident in the council is within a 5–10-minute walk or wheel of a charge point. As part of this wider programme, Believ is also installing air quality sensors, supporting Suffolk County Council in its ambitions to improve local air quality and reduce transport-related emissions.
Guy Bartlett, CEO at Believ, says: “We’re proud to be working with Suffolk County Council on a project that supports its climate goals. By making EV charging infrastructure more accessible, and therefore the EV switch easier, it benefits the residents across the county. This is a key step towards ensuring no community is left behind in the transition to electric mobility.”
Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Devolution, Local Government Reorganisation and NSIPs, said: “The installation of the first charge point in the Suffolk and Believ partnership is a significant milestone for the Plug in Suffolk project. By working with Believ, we’re able to rapidly expand public charging infrastructure, helping more people who wish to do so make the switch to electric.
“We’re doing this in a measured way, ensuring no on-street parking is lost and not imposing any restrictions – meaning, whatever car they drive, residents can continue to park outside their homes.”
“We have been receiving communications from residents who are excited about the installation of charge points outside of their homes, telling us that this infrastructure is going to help them and their neighbours make the move to more sustainable transport.”
With plans to rollout around 6,000 charge points over the coming years, further updates will follow as new locations are confirmed. Believ will install a minimum of 2,100 on-street charge points and over 400 car park charge points with the first installs due to be completed by the end of the year.