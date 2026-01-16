DX and Rhenus Logistics agree strategic partnership

DX and Rhenus Logistics have agreed a strategic partnership that will see DX assume responsibility for Rhenus’s two-person home delivery services in the UK and Ireland.
Under the terms of the new agreement, DX will become the exclusive delivery partner for Rhenus’s European Home Delivery proposition across the UK and Ireland, with a phased handover in place as deliveries move into DX’s well-established two-person operations. This will ensure continuity of services for all existing customers.
DX is recognised as a leading player in two-man delivery in the UK and Ireland, providing high service standards and options for complex deliveries as well as rapid on-boarding. Established over 50 years ago, DX has been growing in recent years within the UK logistics market, supporting business and residential customers with parcel, freight, document, fulfilment and final mile services. Its national infrastructure, operational capability and service-led approach provide a robust platform to support Rhenus’s customers, as they transition to DX’s operations.
The partnership means that Rhenus customers will maintain continued access to premium two-person home delivery services. For DX customers and partners, it reinforces DX’s position as a delivery partner of choice for end-to-end logistics requirements and reflects DX’s growing profile with international brands.
The partnership follows DX’s acquisition, in early January 2026, of HBC Logistics, the logistics and same day services business, based in Bedfordshire.
Gary Dodsworth, Managing Director Rhenus Overland Transport UK & IE, said, “Securing continuity and service quality for our customers has been pivotal to our decision. Partnering with DX brings the experience and scale required to provide a premium two-person home delivery service in the UK and Ireland.
“Our employees have worked with dedication and professionalism on behalf of our customers for which we are very grateful and we are confident that customers will continue to receive the same high level of service as deliveries transition to DX. Rhenus and DX’s mutual strengths will ensure continuity in delivering a premium offering and service excellence as this change takes place within our UK operation. We look forward to a successful and deepening partnership with DX.”
Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX, said, “Rhenus’s decision to partner with DX is a strong endorsement of our two-person home delivery operation. We will assume responsibility for Rhenus’s two-person home delivery services in the UK and Ireland, bringing those customers into our established operation with continuity of service and the high standards we deliver every day.
“Partnerships like this support our ambition to grow with intent, invest in our services and continue building DX as a leading end-to-end logistics partner.”