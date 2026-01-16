Volvo Trucks tops the UK tractor unit market

Volvo Trucks led the way in UK tractor unit sales in 2025, with its spike in new registrations spearheaded by the ultra fuel-efficient FH Aero range.
The manufacturer moved up two places, from third to first, to beat its competitors in articulated truck sales with a 22 per cent market share at the end of the calendar year. Volvo Trucks was also the clear market leader when it came to alternative fuel technology with sales of its electric and gas-powered vehicles taking a 33.1 per cent share of the market, according to the figures released from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).
Hannah Mayo, Director of New Vehicle Sales for Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland says: “The FH Aero range has proved hugely popular since its launch in 2024, helping operators to cut fuel costs and improve sustainability. It has been the catalyst of these fantastic figures.
“Our dealer network has done a great job of getting demonstrators into fleets and we’d like to pay a huge thank you to all our customers who have placed faith in the product, whether new conquest fleets or those who we have long-standing relationships.”
Deliveries of the first FH Aeros to UK customers began during the summer of 2024. The breadth of models offered, with a choice of diesel, gas-powered or electric drivelines, plus a choice of five cabs, multiple power outputs, chassis configurations and options packages, ensure the FH Aero can be matched to almost any long-haul application.
It features a range of innovative technologies designed to improve aerodynamics and reduce businesses’ CO2 footprint. This includes Volvo’s Camera Monitoring System (CMS), which replaces the traditional wing mirrors, and is proving increasingly popular with around 75 per cent of FH Aeros sold in the country to-date specified with the technology.
Last year, the FH Aero set a new milestone in fuel efficiency by recording an extraordinary 11.25 miles per gallon (mpg) in the rigorous Commercial Motor fuel test. The result surpassed the manufacturer’s own previous record by nearly 1.5 mpg, resetting the benchmark for real-world fuel economy in 44-tonne operations.
Volvo Trucks also secured improved results in overall truck registrations in 2025, ending the calendar year in second place with a 19.1 per cent share of the market – its strongest ever position for trucks above 16 tonnes.
“Our strong product range, including the Volvo FH16, FH, FM, FMX, FE and FL, continues to prove extremely popular, providing our customers with the tools they need, whatever the application,” adds Mayo.