Farizon expands dealer network with Pentagon Farizon Derby

Farizon Auto UK has appointed Pentagon Motor Group to represent the brand from its Derby site. The retailer will sell and maintain Farizon’s growing all-electric commercial vehicle line-up, while also providing access to technical support, warranty services and parts.
Pentagon Farizon Derby joins a growing network of Farizon dealerships across the country, and is the manufacturer’s first site in the Midlands. It expands the brand’s footprint and will operate alongside Farizon Heathrow, Farizon Milton Keynes, Farizon South West, Farizon Reading, Farizon Oxford and Farizon Park Royal in London.
Prospective customers will be able to book test drives of the born-electric Farizon SV large van through Pentagon’s specialist sales team, with the dealership providing full retail and fleet support.
Gareth Kaye, LCV & Corporate Fleet Director at Pentagon Motor Group, said: “It’s an exciting time to welcome Farizon to the Pentagon family, as more and more businesses are trusting us to switch to electric vans. We already support many large fleets in their transition to zero-emissions and we’re confident the Geely-backed Farizon SV offers further solutions to meet a wide range of customer needs. We look forward to using our proven expertise to support customers old and new, and contribute to Farizon’s continuing growth.”
Calum James, General Manager of Farizon Auto UK, added: “Partnering with Pentagon Motor Group is an important step in expanding our UK sales and service network. Pentagon brings extensive experience in the commercial vehicle sector, with a strong track record of supporting fleet customers. Its Derby site will play a key role in our growth plans and is a strong fit for the Farizon brand.”
Farizon SV
A 2026 International Van of the Year finalist, the Farizon SV features a range of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading real-world versatility and performance. With a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load space of up to 13 m³ and an ultra-low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV sets a new benchmark in the medium-to-large van sector.
A single, highly specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, such as a unique payload monitoring system, heated seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, a heated windscreen, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has also achieved the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.
The Farizon SV line-up starts from £40,000 + VAT, including the Plug-in Van Grant. It is available with 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh battery options, offering a WLTP combined range between 177 miles and 247 miles, subject to version. Its efficient all-electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. Recharging speeds of up to 140kW mean a 20–80 per cent recharge is possible in as little as 36 minutes.