IVECO launches Stolen Vehicle Assistance for enhanced van security

Across Europe, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) now face a tenfold higher risk of theft compared to passenger cars, with rental vehicles nearly doubling that risk. Organised criminal groups increasingly target commercial vans, using sophisticated fraud schemes to steal vehicles and move them to secondary markets — either reselling them intact or dismantling them for parts.
For operators who rely on the IVECO Daily to keep their business running, theft isn’t just a security concern — it can disrupt operations, cause financial losses, and damage customer commitments. Even a single stolen vehicle can impact service continuity and business performance.
Stolen Vehicle Assistance: Fast Recovery, Minimal Downtime
In response to this rising threat, IVECO has introduced Stolen Vehicle Assistance, a solution embedded in the factory-fitted connectivity of the Daily and fully integrated into the IVECO ON. The service transforms traditional vehicle tracking into a structured recovery system.
Alberto Buttiglieri, Product Manager for Safety and Security Services at IVECO, said: “With Stolen Vehicle Assistance, we help customers react quickly when a theft occurs and recover their vehicle as fast as possible. By combining factory-fitted connectivity, AI-driven detection and a 24/7 Security Centre, we turn alerts into coordinated recovery actions that keep vehicles available and businesses running.”
Smart Security Built into the Vehicle
The service leverages standard connectivity across the IVECO range and integrates AI-based detection and geofencing technology provided by Targa Telematics. Operators can define virtual geographic boundaries, monitor unusual movements, and trigger recovery procedures automatically when a theft is confirmed.
Daily operational oversight remains available through the IVECO ON portal and the Easy Daily App, providing visibility of fleet activity while adding a layer of professional security support.
24/7 Security Centre Drives High Recovery Rates
A critical component of the service is the 24/7 Security Centre, managed in partnership with Targa Telematics. The centre combines telematics intelligence with hands-on expertise in stolen vehicle recovery. Upon confirmation of a theft, the Security Centre:
- Coordinates with relevant authorities
- Manages real-time vehicle tracking
- Supports rapid recovery in compliance with regulations
Agentic AI assistants analyse operational context and vehicle data, suggesting the most effective actions to maximise recovery speed and minimise operational disruption.
Alberto Falcione, Vice President Sales at Targa Telematics, said: “By leveraging advanced data intelligence together with years of operational expertise in vehicle security, we help fleets respond quickly and effectively to critical events. Our collaboration with IVECO delivers cutting-edge technology and managed services, ensuring business continuity and greater peace of mind.”
Operational Benefits
IVECO’s end-to-end approach delivers:
- Reduced response times during theft incidents
- Recovery rates of up to 90%
- Minimized operational and insurance impacts
- Structured support to restore normal operations swiftly
With Stolen Vehicle Assistance, IVECO operators gain not only a rapid vehicle recovery tool but also comprehensive support to maintain business continuity in high-risk scenarios.