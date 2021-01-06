Headline News

Chris Jones

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 - 07:36
Chris Jones is EVP, Marketing & Services at Descartes. He is primarily responsible for Descartes’ marketing and professional services organizations. With over 30 years of experience in the supply chain market, Jones has held a variety of senior management positions including SVP at The Aberdeen Group’s Value Chain Research practice, EVP of Marketing and Corporate Development for SynQuest, VP and Research Director for Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions at The Gartner Group, and Associate Director Operations & Technology at Kraft General Foods.

Inbound Logistics: Predictions for 2021

