VodaFone
Headline News

Expert Blog

Man delivering parcels

Why sustainable home delivery is win-win for consumers & retailers alike

Thursday, October 13, 2022 - 07:08
No Comments
2,514 Views
Expert Blog, Fleet Management, General News, Home Deliveries, Last Mile Deliveries, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Two seemingly conflicting trends are coming together that, if addressed correctly, could provide retailers with a competitive advantage and make them more profitable. First, consumers are increasingly concerned about the environment and are more willing than ever to act to protect it. Second, the pandemic kicked online buying and home delivery into “high gear” as many consumers embraced its convenience and dramatically expanded the scope of their online purchasing.

So, how can these two trends be mutually beneficial? Isn’t home delivery supposed to be the antithesis of sustainability? Since neither trend is going away, harnessing both represents an excellent opportunity for retailers to improve their competitive position and profitability while helping the environment.

That’s exactly what the recent study “Retailers: Sustainability is Not a Challenge, It’s an Opportunity” concluded. Conducted by Descartes and SAPIO Research, the study surveyed over 8,000 consumers in Europe and North America for their perspectives on retailers’ sustainability practices around delivery operations. Here are five points that paint a compelling picture of why retailers need to adjust their delivery practices to take advantage of consumer environmental concerns.

  1. Van Driver Delivering PackageConsumers are making purchasing decisions based upon environmental impact. The study found that overall, 39% of consumers do consider the environmental impact of a product and company when making purchasing decisions. This number rises to 42% for respondents aged 25 – 34. Interestingly, only 11% said they never made a purchasing decision based upon the environment.
  2. There’s plenty of room to differentiate with sustainable delivery. The study found that only 38% of consumers thought retailers were doing a good job of using sustainable delivery practices (see Figure 1). This means that consumers are paying attention to retailer delivery practices and many retailers are not performing well in this area. In the case of grocery and apparel purchases, 40% and 39% respectively said that they would buy more from those retailers whose delivery practices were more sustainable than the competition.
  3. Consumers want sustainable delivery options. Half (50%) of the respondents were quite/very interested in environmentally friendly delivery options. Even more (54%) said that they would be willing to accept longer lead times for environmentally friendly deliveries.
  4. Consumers are more flexible than retailers think. Half (50%) of the respondents thought the ability to combine orders was quite/very important. Almost half (48%) said that they were quite/very interested in having retailers recommend the most environmentally friendly delivery option. In fact, three of the top four options involved combining orders or having the retailer select the most sustainable delivery option.
  5. Sustainable home delivery options result in lower costs to the retailer. Options from increasing lead times to grouping orders to providing eco-friendly time windows help retailers lower both their carbon footprint and their delivery costs. Longer lead times decrease delivery costs through better delivery planning and mode selection. Order consolidation means fewer trips to the customer and higher delivery density. Eco-friendly deliveries also create greater delivery density, which reduces distance per delivery. These concepts apply to multiple delivery modes including private/dedicated fleet, LTL and parcel.

Instead of thinking that sustainable home delivery is a challenge, retailers need to see it for the opportunity it presents. It is clear that consumers are increasingly interested in more sustainable home delivery. These trends are an opportunity to create a win-win-win situation. Sustainable home delivery makes consumers happier and more loyal, lowers delivery costs and helps the environment. Not every consumer will care, but the numbers are significant enough to easily justify offering sustainable delivery options. Better for the environment is better for your business. What are your sustainable delivery strategies?

Author: Chris Jones, EVP, Descartes

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Pocket Box launches SME commercial fleet soft...

Oct 14, 2022No Comments

Pocket Box, the vehicle and driver management software specialist, has launched an SME fleet solution that promises a simple way to maintain compliance, reduce risk and save

loading docks for trucks at warehouse

Volta Trucks and Siemens pa...

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle

Oct 14, 2022

Euro NCAP: Eight cars achie...

Euro NCAP publishes the latest safety ratings for ten

Oct 14, 2022
BMW M2

The all-new BMW M2

The new BMW M2 builds on its formidable predecessor’s

Oct 13, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Truck depot yard

    How can you reduce supply chai...

    An idling truck can burn

    Oct 06, 20228,862 Views

    Van & truck traffic rise ...

    Car traffic has increased by

    Oct 07, 20224,734 Views

    UK will fail to deliver the EV...

    In the face of rapidly

    Oct 05, 20224,176 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,030 Views

    Evri adds the first of an addi...

    Delivery company, Evri, the biggest

    Oct 06, 20222,946 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,092 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,390 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,018 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202243,248 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,576 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing