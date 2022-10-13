Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centre opens in Oldham

A new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centre has opened in Oldham, providing a complete range of new and used vehicles alongside extensive servicing and repair facilities.
The new site, operated by Swansway Motor Group, will stock the full range of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles*, alongside Approved Used vans as well as the full range of Volkswagen Passenger Cars as part of a dual site partnership. Oldham Van Centre is the fifth Van Centre to be run by the family-owned motor group, with other sites in Lancashire, Liverpool, Wrexham and Birmingham.
The showroom has space for four new vehicles with 40 Approved Used vehicles on site, too. Boosting the customer offering, the new facility features seven service ramps and a MOT bay (Class 4 and 7) to provide full servicing options.
Oldham’s 60-strong team comprises 45 staff who have moved from the existing Volkswagen Passenger Car site, alongside 17 new employees who will focus on commercial vehicles.
David Smyth, Director at Swansway Motor Group, commented: “We are very excited about the opening of the new Oldham Volkswagen and Volkswagen Van Centre site. Our expectation is that this new development will be a very welcome addition to the Oldham community, bringing both jobs and customers to the local area.”
Rob Holdcroft, Head of Network Sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The new site is a great addition to our network and a boost to the local area. The new Oldham site provides the full range of our offering from our latest products to Approved Used vehicles as well as our leading Aftersales service, showcasing the very best of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to new and existing customers.”
The new Swansway facility brings the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 64 Van Centres and 31 Authorised Repairers, all dedicated to successfully support customers across the UK.
*Excluding the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles campervan range