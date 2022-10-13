VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centre opens in Oldham

Thursday, October 13, 2022 - 07:22
No Comments
1,572 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

A new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centre has opened in Oldham, providing a complete range of new and used vehicles alongside extensive servicing and repair facilities.

The new site, operated by Swansway Motor Group, will stock the full range of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles*, alongside Approved Used vans as well as the full range of Volkswagen Passenger Cars as part of a dual site partnership. Oldham Van Centre is the fifth Van Centre to be run by the family-owned motor group, with other sites in Lancashire, Liverpool, Wrexham and Birmingham.

The showroom has space for four new vehicles with 40 Approved Used vehicles on site, too. Boosting the customer offering, the new facility features seven service ramps and a MOT bay (Class 4 and 7) to provide full servicing options.

Oldham’s 60-strong team comprises 45 staff who have moved from the existing Volkswagen Passenger Car site, alongside 17 new employees who will focus on commercial vehicles.

David Smyth, Director at Swansway Motor Group, commented: “We are very excited about the opening of the new Oldham Volkswagen and Volkswagen Van Centre site. Our expectation is that this new development will be a very welcome addition to the Oldham community, bringing both jobs and customers to the local area.”

Rob Holdcroft, Head of Network Sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The new site is a great addition to our network and a boost to the local area. The new Oldham site provides the full range of our offering from our latest products to Approved Used vehicles as well as our leading Aftersales service, showcasing the very best of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to new and existing customers.”

The new Swansway facility brings the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 64 Van Centres and 31 Authorised Repairers, all dedicated to successfully support customers across the UK.

*Excluding the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles campervan range

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Pocket Box launches SME commercial fleet soft...

Oct 14, 2022No Comments

Pocket Box, the vehicle and driver management software specialist, has launched an SME fleet solution that promises a simple way to maintain compliance, reduce risk and save

loading docks for trucks at warehouse

Volta Trucks and Siemens pa...

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle

Oct 14, 2022

Euro NCAP: Eight cars achie...

Euro NCAP publishes the latest safety ratings for ten

Oct 14, 2022
BMW M2

The all-new BMW M2

The new BMW M2 builds on its formidable predecessor’s

Oct 13, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Truck depot yard

    How can you reduce supply chai...

    An idling truck can burn

    Oct 06, 20228,862 Views

    Van & truck traffic rise ...

    Car traffic has increased by

    Oct 07, 20224,734 Views

    UK will fail to deliver the EV...

    In the face of rapidly

    Oct 05, 20224,176 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,030 Views

    Evri adds the first of an addi...

    Delivery company, Evri, the biggest

    Oct 06, 20222,946 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,092 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,390 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,018 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202243,248 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,576 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing