VodaFone
Headline News

Chris Jones

Thursday, October 13, 2022 - 07:13
No Comments
642 Views
Expert Bio

As Executive Vice President, Industry and Services, Chris Jones is primarily responsible for Descartes industry thought-leadership activities and implementation services for Descartes’ solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the supply chain market, Chris has held a variety of senior management positions including: Senior Vice President at The Aberdeen Group, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development for SynQuest, Vice President and Research Director for Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions at Gartner and Associate Director Operations and Technology Kraft Foods.

Contributing Posts:

Why sustainable home delivery is win-win for consumers & retailers alike

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Nicolas de Juniac

Oct 11, 2022No Comments

Nicolas de Juniac is Zoomo’s UK General Manager, managing the world’s leading producer of commercial Light Electric Vehicles’ largest market. Contributing Posts: Fleet managers must see ‘World

Huw Phillips

Huw Phillips joined Deko in 2021 as Head of

Oct 10, 2022

Tyler Nickel

Tyler Nickel is Product Marketing Manager at FourKites, the

Oct 06, 2022

Andre Dias

André Dias, Founder and CTO of Mobility Change Platform,

Sep 15, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Truck depot yard

    How can you reduce supply chai...

    An idling truck can burn

    Oct 06, 20228,862 Views

    Van & truck traffic rise ...

    Car traffic has increased by

    Oct 07, 20224,734 Views

    UK will fail to deliver the EV...

    In the face of rapidly

    Oct 05, 20224,176 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,030 Views

    Evri adds the first of an addi...

    Delivery company, Evri, the biggest

    Oct 06, 20222,946 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,092 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,390 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,018 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202243,248 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,576 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing